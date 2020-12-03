CRIME fighting, traffic planning, health services and even the delivery of food and goods to the vulnerable are all amenities that the Government plans to enhance its delivery of, through earnest movement towards maximum digitisation.
Public Administration and Digital Transformation Minister Allyson West said while some digitisation plans have been placed on hold with the passage of the Covid-19 pandemic, the State will continue to look towards the establishment of the country’s first “smart city”.
Government has continued to plan for a city of connectivity, in tune with trends and mostly run on policy that was predictive and driven by data evidence.
West, delivering the keynote address at Wednesday’s conclusion of the United Nations TT’s two-day initiative, “Big Data Forum TT 2020”, said this means citizens consulting an app on a mobile phone for the day’s traffic predictions or ensuring delivery of goods and services to a wide net from a central point—including to those who most need it.
It’s a sensible future to plan for, and West has noted the challenges thrust upon the globe by the pandemic, for which most were unprepared.
This must motivate a changed approach to the future, as the minister noted that “far from being the last pandemic, Covid-19 may be a harbinger of more crises that will continue to test governance systems”.
The world must be better prepared for a wider range of disruptive events, she said, adding that the creation of a “Digital Transformation” ministry in T&T was not “just symbolic”.
The ministry will be a structure to manage transformation, she said, but required citizen participation.
Arima MP and Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles stated in August this year that her constituency was to be used as the pilot for the first “smart city”. Beckles said the intention was to adapt to modern concepts in housing developments, that offered more than just shelter, and disclosed that a proposal for a smart city design, within an urban sustainable-development model, was under way.
A tech pandemic
Covid-19 all but caught the world unawares and West noted that in T&T, disparities in the education system were made glaring when the pandemic forced children out of schools and into home-based, online learning.
This was a crucial aspect of the Government’s digitisation thrust, she said, as it was urgent to establish equity in that sector.
West said technology was already quickly used to transform the delivery of services from the health sector, as was seen with the success of the regional health authorities’ telemedicine initiative.
West said was continuing to pursue development of a single, digital identification for all citizens in the next two years and while the complex feat was made more difficult by the pandemic, “interoperability” was the only working way.
The Government itself was victim to “silos” among its agencies, and these must be unlocked, West said.
Citizen participation was key to the working of the whole and relied heavily on mobile penetration, West said, noting that the telecommunications industry was contributing some four per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
She said the importance of citizen interaction was demonstrated by the fact that even when not in use and kept in pockets and handbags, mobile devices generate data. They give off data as to location and movement, and even a few pieces of such data are, these days, very valuable, she said.
Such data was used to predict trends in purchasing and which goods and services were attracting whom, or it could even tell authorities how many people were in a city at any given time.
This was the data-driven policy and action-planning that the Government was interested in, as it could be used against crime, including white-collar crime and for disaster planning.
It even influences decisions such as the best time to schedule road repairs and State-run public transport as it evolves.