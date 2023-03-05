Mayor: Covid hurt Sando mas

After a two-year hiatus of Carnival due to the Covid-19 pandemic, San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said it still played a part in 2023 Carnival, negatively affecting celebrations.
The bands were notably smaller and spectators were fewer in numbers.
Regrello said while there was mention on the economics, the lack of promotion and marketing and the quality of mas, the impact of Covid-19 was not being discussed.
Speaking during the post-mortem for Carnival in San Fernando on Wednesday, Regrello said, “We had a Covid fear and scare. There are those who did not come out of their house because of Covid-19. Some people got Covid three and four times. We have all those issues that would have impacted on playing mas.” He said it also affected the turnout of spectators, adding, “Covid played a critical role in the impact of Carnival in a negative way this year ... We don’t want to admit it, we don’t want to accept it but Covid did play a part.”
According to the results from the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) the Road March-winning song from Ian Alvarez and Fay-Ann Lyons played three times in San Fernando. It was passed by Nailah Blackman-Thornhill’s song which played six times, and Olatunji Yearwood’s which played four times.
The post-mortem saw several bandleaders from the children’s bands, Jouvert, Monday Night Mas, and Monday and Tuesday bands, turning out to air issues at City Hall in San Fernando.
In relation to the judging, convenor of Carnival in San Fernando Naigum Joseph said that an advertisement was placed for judges and they were chosen from a pool of people who applied. He also said that they were selected based on their experience and they were also trained.
Regrello said that the criteria for judging will be attached to registration forms and added that, “We have the responsibility to have a mix team of judges … who understand what is required or where the world is today.”
The issue of the lack of steelbands on Monday night was also raised and Regrello said this will be discussed with Pan Trinbago.
‘Business owners
must give back’
About seven bands were registered for Monday Night Mas which was advertised to be held on Harris Promenade. Regrello apologised for the change to the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) but said this was based on making the best use of infrastructure, given the paucity of funds. He also said that Monday Night Mas has potential and should be awakened.
Regrello reiterated that Jouvert in San Fernando was the best in the country and called on bandleaders to make Carnival Monday and Tuesday mas the same. He added, “We Looking at improving the quality of mas the consistency and installing bleachers at judging point.”
He also said a plea will be made for leniency over wrecking for Carnival 2024.
One bandleader called for a boosting of pre-Carnival activities but Regrello said these come with a cost. The issue of the marshals during the festivities was also raised with one Jouvert bandleader saying that his band was ushered off the stage before the 15-minute time allotted for the presentation. A mas band also complained of being blocked by another band.
Regrello hinted at the route being changed in the future.
“A recommendation was made some time ago to move Jouvert onto the by-pass. That may not be impossible That may be a good idea in time to come … Nowhere in the world Carnival is held in the inner city.”
He also spoke of High Street and Harris Promenade no longer being used in the future but instead Lady Hailes Avenue being considered when the San Fernando Waterfront Redevelopment Project is completed. “We have to avoid these narrow streets and corners and have a fee flow of traffic that will benefit all of us and the bands going forward.”
Regrello is expected to meet with the National Carnival Commission (NCC) today over funds for Carnival for the City of San Fernando and said that Carnival celebration should not rely solely on the State. “We need to move Carnival away from that dependency on the State. We have to be self-sufficient,” he said.
A sum of $350,000 was allocated by the NCC for Carnival in San Fernando. Regrello however said that $3 million would have been an adequate amount.
He said that the amount offered by NCC has not changed and he will be meeting with them “to see how best we could cut and contrive to make it happen”.
Leader of the Jouvert band Blue Boys Val Ramsingh said that they have been getting assistance from four businesses. Ramsingh vowed to speak to business owners along Cipero Street as they have to give back to the City.