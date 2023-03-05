Mayor: Covid hurt Sando mas

After a two-year hiatus of Carnival due to the Covid-19 pandemic, San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello said it still played a part in 2023 Carnival, negatively affecting celebrations.

The bands were notably smaller and spectators were fewer in numbers.

Regrello said while there was mention on the economics, the lack of promotion and marketing and the quality of mas, the impact of Covid-19 was not being discussed.