said there are plans to transform Arima into an all-inclusive “social media-friendly city”.
Maharaj, 82, made these comments at the Arima Borough Corporation election and swearing-in ceremony of aldermen, mayor, deputy mayor and election of chairmen of standing committees at Malabar Community Centre, yesterday.
He also said there are plans to develop an Arima museum and it was important to revisit the model of business and governance.
Arima’s new deputy major is Jovan Roberts, who succeeds Herman Noel.
Among those present were outgoing mayor Cagney Cassimire, facilitator Michael Simpson, Arima Member of Parliament Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian.
Also present was People’s National Movement (PNM) founding member Ferdie Ferreira, 91, former Arima mayor Ashton Ford and Rosslyn Subero, 85, the daughter of the late first Arima mayor Francis Subero.
50 per cent social media,
cameras before year’s end
Also present were Chief of the Santa Rosa Carib community chief Ricardo Bharath-Hernandez, Xtra Foods Group marketing manager Daniel Austin and Maharaj’s personal assistant Adanna Sween.
Veteran journalist-cum-alderman (Arima Calvary) Irene Medina, a former pupil of Arima Central Secondary School, said she was looking forward to serving the burgesses and Arima residents.
Recently, Arima Hospital worker Marvin Safe was murdered on the compound.
During his spirited maiden address, Maharaj said: “We will be putting cameras throughout the Borough. Tell the criminals we are sending a message to them. Before the end of the year, 50 per cent of the project will be completed.”
He added: “We are aiming to make Arima the first social media city in the country. Free Wi-Fi in our hospitals, schools and other urban spaces. We are looking at urban renewal. Improve all the ways of getting social services. We want to connect the Borough with the country.”
He paid kudos to “three golden girls” Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis, Morris-Julian and Beckles-Robinson.
To date, Maharaj said Beckles-Robinson and Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and Cassimire have already begun effecting the technological transformation.
Cassimire said the theme of it is Arima Connect and if the pilot project proves successful in Arima, it will be adopted throughout the country and other Caribbean islands.
Maharaj, a businessman by profession, said: “What I have learned is that, compared to 61 years ago, we can’t do business like before. We have to change policies and revisit the Constitution. We have to revisit and modify the modus operandi.”
On March 20, 2023, Maharaj launched his autobiography titled from Tomato Boy To Business Magnate.
Yesterday, he also thanked his parents who he said instilled good values and ethics in him and his family.
He said: “I will never forget their toiling. The pain and suffering, which they made for us and future generations. I will govern with humility.” Maharaj also thanked Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for reposing confidence in him.