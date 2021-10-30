Mayor: New traffic plan for Chaguanas coming

A new traffic plan for Chaguanas is on the horizon. So says Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed.
While this is not the first time the borough has changed the traffic route, past traffic plans have not gone well with motorists and commuters alike.
It has not deterred the Chaguanas mayor from going forward to try and solve the traffic woes which have plagued the bustling borough for years.
He told the Sunday Express on Wednesday the new traffic plan is a bold concept, and he is working closely with the Ministry of Works. According to Mohammed, the new traffic plan could be implemented before the end of the year.
He said the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT) did not finalise anything, but he is hopeful the proposed plans will be approved soon.
“Montrose is one of the key areas I would be focusing on regarding traffic alleviation. If we can clear up that area from Montrose heading into the Chaguanas town centre, I think that would help greatly. We have a lot of open-flow traffic into the Endeavour area because people would try to get around the traffic in the Montrose area and come through Lange Park and Rodney Road and create that backlog at the Endeavour roundabout. Once we can resolve the issue at Montrose, it can create a positive ripple effect in that area,” Mohammed said.
“There are some road restoration works to be done in the Endeavour area. This responsibility falls under MOWT. We want the ministry to work with us because we noticed two joinings unevenly on the flyover; vehicles often have to make a sudden stop to manoeuvre across it. It comes like there are two humps on the flyover where vehicles have to slow down twice to get over it. If we fix it, it can assist by improving the flow of traffic in the area.”
Call for collaboration
When it comes to structural works in the Chaguanas area, there has not been much communication by MOWT. However, Mohammed said, as it pertains to the new traffic plan, there has been some level of cooperation and dialogue from that section of the ministry to have the traffic plan implemented.
According to Mohammed, the unevenness at the Endeavour flyover is a cause for concern, and he hopes it will be rectified by the ministry very soon.
He said, “I told the ministry’s district engineer the flyover should be a priority. I even met with the bridges’ engineer recently, and I’m not sure what is going on at this point.”
Mohammed says the major cry from the ministry has been a scarcity of funds, but if a small portion can be put aside for this flyover to smoothen out, it would help immensely with the flow of traffic in the area.
“At Factory Road, I’m looking at a give-way to allow traffic to exit on to the highway. There is an exit to come off the highway onto the Southern Main Road in Chaguanas. I have proposed to the Ministry of Works to allow traffic to enter the highway from either Factory Road or the Old Southern Main Road. I see it as something ‘doable’. It is now up to the Ministry of Works engineers to agree to the proposal for us to move forward. Some people feel opening up the Narsaloo Ramaya Marg Road as well as the ramps on the Endeavour Flyover can relieve most of the traffic congestion in Chaguanas, but the ministry has the final say on this. I saw their website a plan for this whole area. I hope that it comes off soon. We definitely need another flyover in Chaguanas. We also need mega infrastructural changes to resolve the traffic issue. The ministry says funds are scarce but we are asking for them to collaborate with us to do the smaller structural changes that can decrease the gridlock of traffic many people experience on mornings and afternoons,” he said.
Sookhai:
Consultation needed
Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) president Richie Sookhai says while the chamber commends the Mayor for proposing a plan to combat with the traffic woes, which have been plaguing the Borough for many years, consultation needs to be had.
He said while other mayors have tried traffic plans and failed, he is hopeful this plan would be successful.
Sookhai told the Sunday Express one of the major issues causing the traffic woes is the conflicting turns in Chaguanas.
“For instance, the exit to the north bound on the highway. When people are on the eastern side of Chaguanas they, have to literally cross on the western side to go north on the highway. That’s a big issue and it’s going to be worse with the Divali rush.”
He indicated that with the economy opening up gradually, along with school resuming for the Forms Four to Six pupils, the traffic has worsened.
Another issue the chamber president brought up was the development of several lands in the central area.
“There is the expansion of Brentwood, so that is another community being developed, but the traffic problem remains a critical issue.”
Sookhai noted that consultation is needed so everyone can have an input into solving the traffic woes.
“The Chaguanas Mayor did indicate to me that consultation with the Ministry of Works and Transport is also important along with residents and business owners. The Mayor also wants to do a huge changeover to the traffic plan in the Montrose area and I stated in order to do such, consultations must be conducted with the businessmen in the area.”
According to Sookhai the traffic problem has been a major deterrent for many to come into Chaguanas and shop. “With online shopping that has become more prevalent, due to the Covid-19 pandemic people will continue to order online, as the thought of coming into the borough with the traffic would be a turn-off.”
Asked whether businessmen have seen a decrease in sales because of this, the chamber president said although this has not been the case, owners have stated that things are relatively slow, as a result of the pandemic.
“The retail sector especially will feel it as there wasn’t anywhere to go and people were working from home. However, with recreation and heading back into the workplace gradually resumes, the chamber expects that things will pick up back up. We also have to be mindful that cash flow streams have not been healthy over the past 18 months.”
Sookhai outlined that with the Christmas season around the corner a proper traffic plan is definitely needed, and he believes once all the right conversations take place, it would be a step in the right direction.
“Chaguanas has traditionally been a popular shopping destination for many households, especially in these times, and it is therefore essential for traffic to be alleviated as much as possible to better facilitate such activities. Any such relief that this new traffic plan could provide is most welcome.”
He also stressed on the importance of businesses, especially retailers, embracing the digital platform and offering their services online, as this will attract an even bigger customer base, not only locally but internationally.