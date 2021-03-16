Budding entrepreneurs will be allowed to contribute to the economic development and transformation of Port of Spain when the pedestrianisation of Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, takes place from around September.
So said Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez on Monday as he gave an update on imminent plans for the Ariapita Avenue strip, currently dotted with bars, nightclubs and restaurants.
Martinez also said there are plans to convert Lapeyrouse Cemetery, at Phillip Street, into a heritage site and a museum.
The projects will take place in tandem with the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and the Arts.
The mayor said in the United States, cities including New Orleans, Tampa and Las Vegas have created pedestrianised streets for people’s enjoyment, and neighbouring Barbados has lively, pedestrianised spaces at St Lawrence Gap.
The plans for Ariapita Avenue come on the heels of the Charlotte Street upgrade to “Chinatown”, where stone carvings of lions were unveiled on February 11 to celebrate the Chinese New Year.
Last year, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced plans to revitalise the capital city. Among these are the development of Memorial Plaza, the Salvatori Building site and Piccadilly Street.
In a telephone interview on plans for Ariapita Avenue, Martinez said it’s part of the whole revitalisation of the capital city of Port of Spain and a conceptualisation that took place between the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
“It’s about creating a new and enhanced look for Ariapita Avenue.The objective behind the pedestrianisation is it’s a space that lends itself to businesses. People want to enjoy the cityscapes. People want to contribute to the economic development of the city. It will create a whole new dynamic for budding young entrepreneurs.
“It will add to the creation of a people’s space. People can sit and chat and socialise. People can traverse the Avenue at will. It will cater for entertainment using the wealth of local talent. Steelbands, our national instrument, will be able to function within the entertainment area. Bars can put their tables onto the sidewalks. People can enjoy the ambience of the streets,” he added.
Asked how soon would people be able to walk the streets, Martinez said by the last quarter of 2021, around September. “We will start on a ‘trial’ basis in a smaller area, then we will expand. We will encourage cars to use the north-south roads so we can free up Ariapita Avenue for pedestrians.
“Maybe we can start on Friday afternoon, them move into Saturday and Sunday. It would give us a chance to work out all the logistics, policing and management of the place. It was approved by (Port of Spain City) Council,” he said.
Martinez envisioned the move would “bring the city alive and we would be working to ensure it has a positive and not a negative impact upon the residents”.
Lapeyrouse Cemetery museum
Moving to plans for Lapeyrouse Cemetery, Martinez said it will be refurbished and converted into a historical museum.
“A lot of local history is buried there. People must feel comfortable to visit the cemetery. People are always intimidated by what they encounter, people must be able to visit their loved ones. Burials will continue, it will function as a normal cemetery.
“In some countries, cemeteries are tourist attractions. I toured a cemetery in New Orleans. In Canada and some Latin American countries, cemeteries are beautifully kept. We can compile biographies on famous people (including legislator Sir Louis de Verteuil, who died in 1900) who are buried there.”
Martinez said he is the process of entering into an arrangement with an external party to get it done and that the City Council has already approved it.
More info:
The National Trust posted research which said among those buried in the Lapeyrouse Cemetery was Oliver Hazard Perry, hero of the battle of Lake Erie, in the defeat of the British during the American War of Independence.
Perry died in 1819 from malaria in Venezuela en route to Trinidad, where Governor Sir Ralph Woodford honoured him with a hero’s funeral.
Trinidad and Tobago’s acclaimed 19th century artist Michel-Jean Cazabon, who died in 1888, is also buried at Lapeyrouse Cemetery.
And prominent people with Portuguese, French, Corsican, German, British, Chinese and Venezuelan names are buried there.