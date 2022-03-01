Media monitoring is an investment, not an expense

“So important was media monitoring that some companies had personnel dedicated to cutting out newspaper clippings daily to create a file for circulation among the company executives,” said Ian De Souza, chief executive officer of the T&T Chamber during his opening remarks at a webinar entitled “What is said about you in the media” held on February 23, 2022, by the T&T Chamber.
Media monitoring is the process of tracking and measuring what news media and consumers are saying about your brand. Thankfully, we have come a long way from physical clippings, not only with the move to digital newspapers but with the advent of digital media monitoring tools. While some may still do physical clippings from newspapers and magazines, the Internet and cloud solutions make it so that there really is no need to resort to these manual and physical measures.
Now with the popularity of social media, the concept of “listening” has emerged. Social media usage in Trinidad and Tobago has steadily increased since 2014, as cited by Nicole Duke Westfield, principal consultant, Westfield Communications, in her presentation. Duke-Westfield said monitoring this data gives good insight into how you can channel your advertising depending on which platform your target audience uses. Social media listening tools allow businesses to build a solid understanding of exactly how customers and potential customers think about you by analysing what they say on social channels. You can also learn what they think about the competition.
Social media, she pointed out, also comes embedded with analytics and once you funnel the data appropriately, you can turn it into business intelligence which drives business decision-making.
This was expanded upon by Joe Taylor, vice president of operations at Media InSite Limited, who illustrated how media monitoring data can help you determine your share of voice among your competitors as well as understand share of engagement versus share of reach.
As Kwame Blanchfield, senior manager of Group Marketing and Communications at Republic Bank Limited said, “marketing has moved away from just creative, you now need to engage your right brain and left brain, you need the creative and the scientific to produce marketing strategy.”
Speaking on “The value of media monitoring for competitive analysis across multiple markets”, Blanchfield referred to the saying “what does not get measured, cannot get managed.” He noted, “at Republic Bank, our marketing department’s KPIs include share of voice, as an example, and media monitoring gives you the ability to do live sentiment tracking and therefore the ability to respond faster to changes in customer sentiment.”
Sentiment analysis is another important tool that can help firms.
CEO of Media InSite, Allison Demas, observed that sentiment analysis is an important KPI for some organisations and it can provide valuable insight for customer service and product development. Rather than simply counting the number of mentions you receive on social media, sentiment analysis considers emotions, the tone of conversations and opinions.
Sentiment analysis is however driven by artificial intelligence which has limitations when considering unique ways in which certain demographics may express themselves, such as persons from the Caribbean. It also has limitations for detecting sarcasm and may actually interpret it to be a positive comment.
“It is actually my hope that software developers and Caribbean linguists collaborate to create an AI, sentiment analysis software that takes into account our unique way of expressing ourselves,” said Demas, whose company offers media monitoring solutions. The use of solutions for sentiment analysis reduced the need for costly and time-consuming surveys, Blanchfield added.
Overall, media monitoring, said Blanchfield, allows organisations operating in multiple territories to customise topic trackers by market and by channel, allowing the company to compare campaigns in real time and make adjustments to its execution based on the data collected and analysed. He underscored, however, that monitoring does not only take place when a campaign is launched. One example he shared demonstrated how, through customisation of its monitoring, the bank utilised sentiment tracking during its acquisition activities to derive a pulse from the market in which they were seeking to expand.
Both Duke-Westfield and Blanchfield noted that media monitoring reports are not only utilised by the marketing departments, as they provide useful insights for finance and human resource departments. Further, it is not only important for commercial enterprises but can add value to the decision making of NGOs to enhance their impact and manage their reputation all of which are key to attracting donors.
In summary, according to Demas, having a 360° view of your earned and owned media strengthen your capabilities in the following three areas of your organisation:
1. Communication/PR — manage and protect your brand reputation across traditional, digital and social channels;
2. Marketing — track KPIs, measure brand performance against objectives and gain insights into the effectiveness of your marketing campaigns (including digital campaigns) in real time; and
3. Customer service — respond to your customers’ queries and complaints in real time or near real time.
If you wish to review the webinar recording, please visit our Business Insights On Demand Library at www.chamber.org.tt/e-services/e-learning-series.