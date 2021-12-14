Medl cops technology award

IT IS an interesting fact that globally, one in every two prescriptions are never filled—that’s 50 per cent of recommended medications never reach the persons needing them. Needless to say, this has a significant impact on health outcomes. But why not, you may ask? The reasons vary but significantly among them is simply accessibility, especially by those with mobility and time issues, or people who must depend on others for assistance. While these issues are ongoing, they have only been exacerbated by the pandemic.
One company is aiming to change that with a technology solution—a model that has been described by the category sponsor as “the future of pharmacy”. For their efforts, the duo of Kiran Mathur Mohammed and Edward Inglefield of medl copped the award in the category of Business Technology (sponsored by bmobile) in the Chamber’s annual Champions of Business Awards, which was broadcast on November 19.
The company is a tech-based online pharmacy that offers doctors and users of prescription drugs free access to a secure end-to-end prescription platform that ensures contactless delivery of prescribed medication, refill reminders and support and advice from in-house pharmacists on medication usage and side effects. Doctors can also monitor patients’ medication compliance, which is particularly important for patients with non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. medl is highly relevant in the context of Covid-19 as a measure to support health and reduce exposure for high-risk groups who need prescription drugs to control their conditions.
Inglefield and Mathur Mohammed have a standing joke: “This company was started by a baker and a banker,” they are inclined to quip. Inglefield is a trained chef, while Mathur has a background in finance and economics. They have been friends for seven years, a fact that did not deter them from a business relationship. Even before the pandemic struck, they both observed the difficulties that their respective grandparents faced with getting their prescriptions filled. Realising that they could not be unique and that many others must be in similar situations, ‘talk led to talk’, as the local saying goes, with the end result being the development of a solution that has disrupted the local healthcare system while making a valuable social impact. “We decided to design and build a platform that could connect doctors, the patients, the pharmacists and the insurance companies,” explained Kiran.
The downloadable app allows clients to take charge of their health with just a click. The combined Patient App and Doctor UI (User Interface) improves access, simplifies care and saves time and money. There are currently 129 doctors active on the platform, and 340,000 members through insurance agreements, the latter who are to be integrated shortly. This is the only solution of its kind that has been successfully implemented locally, and medl can now say that it is fully compliant with all legal requirements for operating.
“The real key to coming into this business and starting medl was the importance of partnerships; collaboration. And that not only extends to across sectors, but also inter-sector. We’ve seen the benefit of that... it helped take us from what was really a simple idea to a potentially global idea,” said Edward.
Apart from US$250,000 founder funding, medl was an IDB Lab Grant winner of US$150,000 for placing at No. 5 out of 500 participants in Latin America. They also received US$120,000 as a Microsoft Startups Winner – the first in a Caribbean country to do so.
Mohammed and Inglefield are backed by an enviable team of experts including Eduardo Tapia, chief strategy officer; Dr Alexandria Ames, senior medical officer; and Prof Surujpal Teelucksingh, senior medical advisor. Together they represent 100+ years of experience in the fields of health, medicine and technology.
Despite the fact that it was launched just nine months ago and is based in Trinidad and Tobago, medl has its eyes set on entry to the Latin American market within one year. Currently, there is no competition in Latin America, and strategic Latin American markets account for US$75 billion in pharmaceutical spending, which is projected to rise to US$100 billion by 2026.
The words of Kiran resound in current times: “Make no mistake... it is only by solving problems for the most vulnerable that we can build world-beating businesses and come from our small island and take over the world!”