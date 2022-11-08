Mentors key to SME listing on T&T Stock Exchange

LAST month, on October 25, the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange launched the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Mentorship Programme and SME Market Place at a function held at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain
In delivering the feature address, Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert said the Government has recognised the “inherent challenges” faced by the SME sector, primarily in the area of acquiring financing due to a lack of proper and up-to-date documentation, poor debt repayment records, non-adherence to statutory obligations and an inability to meet corporate governance standards.
These factors lead to higher financing rates and a natural adverse impact on the profit position of the business.
In his feature address, an excerpt of which is published below, Imbert outlined the importance of mentors to the successful listing of SMEs on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.
SME mentorship programme
It is noteworthy that Jamaica has been very successful with its Junior Stock Exchange. Where we have just two companies on the SME Tier of our market, both of which have struggled in recent times, Jamaica has 46 active companies listed on its Junior Market.
So, we decided to see what was different in Jamaica that we could incorporate here. The key difference was the presence of mentors. In Jamaica, by strategically developing their competencies, and acting as a compliance advisor, mentors directly contribute to a company’s growth, innovation, and overall strategy, thus improving customer and investor confidence in the company.
These mentors are expected to act with due skill and care and be responsible for advising the board of the junior market company on the establishment of adequate procedures, systems and controls, in order to comply with good standards of corporate governance, including:
• The holding of regular Board meetings
• The establishment of appropriate committees of the Board including an Audit Committee and a Compensation Committee
• The carrying out of appropriate due diligence before it enters into any material transaction
• Good fiscal discipline, such as the keeping of proper accounts and records
• Good human resource and industrial relations practices
• Compliance with statutory obligations.
Complementary to the tax incentives and to ease the operational burden of listing, the Government in collaboration with the Central Bank and the Stock Exchange has thus designed a similar Mentorship Programme that would provide the necessary support to the SMEs and close the gaps of insufficient documentation, as well as ensure adherence to compliance and corporate governance standards. Proposed SME Mentorship Rules were thus published by the TTSE in June 2022 and approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission in August 2022.
This SME Mentorship Programme demonstrates the willingness of the TTSE to work with the Government to invest the time and resources necessary to assist companies to operate efficiently on the stock market.
SME Market Place
Furthermore, with the operationalisation of the SME Mentorship Programme, the Government aims to integrate the other support services provided to SMEs by government agencies in an effort to promote a stable and accessible environment for the growth of SMEs.
To this end, a single entry portal – SME Market Place was developed on the Ministry of Finance website which will provide access to information on the SME Market and procedure for listing on the Stock Exchange; the SME Mentorship Programme inclusive of the criteria required to become a mentor and the application process; as well as, provide access to other support services offered by government agencies.
The portal will also provide 24/7 online access, connecting SMEs with business support products and services currently offered by various public and private sector entities.
Aside from the 24-hour access, the portal will provide public and private entities with the opportunity to engage new SME clients.
The overall objective of the Government is to create an environment via various programmes, inter alia, to grow and expand the SME sector by:
• Increasing access to traditional and new export markets;
• Enhancing the capacity and competitiveness of firms in the nonenergy manufacturing sector;
• Attracting investors through the creation of new economic spaces and the development of a modern regulatory framework;
• Continuing to facilitate improvements on the ease of doing business in Trinidad and Tobago; and
• Promoting a dedicated digital transformation regarding e-commerce to increase the participation of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and female entrepreneurs in the economy.
The entire suite of programmes geared towards the SME sector will strengthen its governance structure, sharpen its competitiveness, and continue to contribute to the expansion of the non-energy sector.
I believe that a strong focus on SMEs’ strategic objectives will aid in more engagement, compliance and operational effectiveness and efficiency for the overall benefit of the economy of Trinidad and Tobago.