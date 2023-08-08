Methanex remains mum on restart of mothballed plant

IT now appears highly unlikely that the Canadian Methanol behemoth, Methanex, will breathe life back into Titan, their mothballed plant in this country, in the foreseeable future.
Despite a glimmer of hope offered by Methanex’s chief executive officer, Rich Sumner, during an investor call in February, the past six months have yielded no encouraging developments, and the company’s latest investor call sheds no light on a potential path ahead.
Interestingly, the notion of relocating the plant even surfaced during an investor call in April.
Twenty years ago in 2003 Methanex acquired the remaining 90 per cent ownership of the Titan facility after having a ten per cent interest since 2000.
On March 16, 2020 Methanex idled the Titan plant “in response to the reduction in global manufacturing activity and methanol demand resulting from the global pandemic”.
And then in January 2021, Methanex announced that it expected Titan “will remain idled indefinitely as we have not been successful in reaching an agreement for a commercially acceptable longer-term natural gas supply agreement”.
Titan still remains idle today.
“The Titan plant was idled indefinitely since the first quarter of 2020 and we continue to engage with the NGC (National Gas Company of T&T) to secure an economic natural gas supply. We cannot provide assurance that our contracted supplier will be able to meet their commitments, that we will be able to secure additional natural gas on commercially acceptable terms or that exploration and development activities in Trinidad will be successful to enable us to operate at capacity or at all. These factors could have an adverse impact on our results of operations and financial condition,” Methanex stated in its annual report for 2022.
But during an investor call on February 3, Sumner was asked about Titan.
The question came from analyst Jacob Bout.
“Okay. And then my second question just on the Trinidad gas contract. Maybe just talk through where you are in the negotiations for Titan. And this contract for Atlas, will you be doing this at the same time? And then what are the structures of the gas contracts being considered?” Bout said.
“Yes. So, for Trinidad, certainly want to be talking to the National Gas Company of Trinidad (and Tobago) for both Titan and Atlas. The NGC is really having a number of different discussions right now. One is with the upstream and so they are in discussions with the major players in the upstream there. They also have been working towards getting a standard ownership interest across all the LNG trains. And then obviously start discussions with the downstream. So positive progress on all fronts,” Sumner said.
“We understand they’ve done one contract—upstream contract with BP. We also understand that they reached an agreement on the unitisation of the LNG and that sent to be done in the first quarter and complete. I think that both those things are creating a better environment for now us getting into commercial discussions with—on the petrochemical side. So we will be having those discussions this year,” he said.
Sumner said he believed other positive news also came from the United States government granting a license for T&T and Venezuela to develop the Dragon Gas field which is believed to contain 4.2 trillion cubic feet of gas.
“That’s positive, because there is also an even larger field that borders—it’s more than double the size of the borders Trinidad in Venezuela. So it opens up the possibility for that to happen as well. So this progress happening there. We’ll have more to report throughout this year as progress takes place there,” Sumner said.
In Methanex’s second quarter earnings call, which took place on April 27, the future of Titan was again raised.
“And just as a follow-up to that—excuse me—how do you balance some of the idle plants, such as Waitara Valley or Titan or even in Chile? It doesn’t run through the summer. Would it be something that you would consider possibly relocating one of those plants, or is this something that would be greenfield, or is it just way too early right now?”
The response from the Methanex spokesperson said they believed relocation was a possible option.
“I think that the few options we have, we’re looking both at brownfield as well as—so we have brownfield opportunities within our portfolio, obviously, Geismar, Medicine Hat. We have land in Egypt. We also look at greenfield sites and in other regions as well. In terms of relocation, it’s an option, but probably not the focus. I think when we look at moving plants, the economic advantages aren’t necessarily there. But it’s not something we’re totally closed off to. I mean, right now our main focus is getting enough gas to bring those plants online. And our focus would be to try have opportunities to utilise that capacity where it’s in place. But, yeah, we’re looking at both brownfield as well as greenfield options,” Methanex stated.
In its latest financial results for the second quarter, Methanex said while its operating capacity for T&T is 490,000 it only produced 248,000.
Methanex’s operating capacity in T&T is made up of the Titan (100 per cent interest) and Atlas (63.1 per cent interest) facilities.
“Atlas produced 248,000 tonnes (Methanex interest) in the second quarter of 2023 compared to 256,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2023. Production was lower in the second quarter as the second quarter was impacted by an unplanned outage in April. Titan remains idled indefinitely,” it stated.
For 2022 Methanex produced 981,000 tonnes.
In its latest earnings call, there was no mention of Titan.
The Business Express reached out to Methanex to get an update given the silence on the idled plant.
Methanex remained mum.
“Thanks so much for reaching out. As a general policy, we do not comment on our production and operations in between quarters. Our next earnings call takes place on 26th October 2023. More information will be posted as the date nears. We do hope you can join us on this call,” Methanex stated.
Former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine said he does not see the Titan under the current circumstances returning to operation.
“The first reason is the shortage of natural gas that is bedevilling Point Lisas and which will continue for the next four years at least until the Manatee project brings some relief,” Ramnarine said.
Manatee is a conventional gas development located in shallow water in Trinidad and Tobago and is operated by Shell Trinidad and Tobago.
“The second issue is the issue of the price which Titan would have to pay for natural gas. The NGC’s acquisition cost of natural gas has increased significantly in recent years and I think that of course will translate to plants on the estate having to pay higher prices and that in a nutshell is one of the factors that caused Titan to not have a new gas contact in Trinidad,” he said,
Ramnarine said he believes a third factor also exists and that is the terms of the gas contracts being offered.
“Natural gas contracts which are being offered to plants in Point Lisas are no longer ten-year contracts or five-year contracts they are short-term contracts which makes it difficult for companies to really plan their affairs on a medium to long-term basis so I don’t see the Titan plant restarting, which is unfortunate for Trinidad and Tobago because that is another plant that has been down now for going on three years and I don’t see any condition that would change that would cause it to restart,” he said.