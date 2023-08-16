Express Business Filler #1

CONSUMER perspectives of their personal financial situations have improved locally, the latest study from Market Facts & Opinions (2000) Ltd (MFO) has stated.

However, while this is so there still remains significant levels of uncertainty in other areas, it stated.

The MFO hosted its Consumer Economic Sentiment webinar recently, which it said was attended by a broad cross-section of the business community.

The online seminar shared the results of a survey on consumer confidence in Trinidad and Tobago.

Keynote speaker, MFO’s general manager Nefertiti Mahluli presented the key highlights of the 2023 Consumer Economic Sentiment report.

“The MFO Consumer Economic Sentiment Report is a broad study that seeks to capture the population’s perceptions on the economy, including current and anticipated personal finances, government performance, business conditions, and purchasing conditions. This study provides valuable insights into consumer sentiment, which describes their outlook for the future and buying mood,” a release stated.

“Ms Mahluli underscored the significance of this report to the business community, stating that it would not only aid in shaping current plans, but can also help future business plans and identify potential market opportunities,” it stated.

According to the study from 2017-2021, Trinidad and Tobago experienced economic challenges and emotional distress, related to the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to a decline in consumer confidence.

“However, as the country recovers, there is noticeable growth in consumer confidence. This suggests a gradual recovery and optimism among consumers. The study found that there has been perceptible growth in Consumer Confidence levels observed through the assessment of consumers’ spending behaviour, which is at its highest point since 2016. Consumer perspectives of their personal financial situations have also improved from the last wave of the study,” it stated.

The MFO said while this is the case, there is still significant levels of uncertainty in other areas.

