Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) has announced Michael Noel as a new director on its board of directors, with effect from next Monday.
Noel has been a business executive and consultant for more than two decades, the banking group said in a statement yesterday.
He is the founder and chief executive ofﬁcer of BridgeValue Consulting LLC, and has “extensive experience with improving digital customer experiences and achieving more flexible, resilient, and secure technology platforms.
“He also has a passion for helping leaders to build more efficient, effective, agile organisations that are innovative and results-oriented,” RFHL stated.
Highlights of his career include working as chief technology officer of foreign automotive auction company Manheim, a division of Cox Automotive, between 2013 and 2016.
At Manheim, Noel led the modernisation, stabilisation and extension of technology platforms that facilitated millions of vehicle sales transactions per year, RFHL said.
He was also chief information officer and senior vice-president of Shared Services at PRGX Global Inc, a data analytics firm, and played consulting and leadership roles at AT Kearney, Infosys Consulting and, most recently, LeadingAgile, where he was chief operating officer.
Noel has a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and computer science from The University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica, and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin.
RFHL is the registered owner of all of the banks in the Republic Group, including Republic Bank Ltd.