Michael Stone

STEPPING DOWN: BHP’s departing country manager for T&T, Michael Stone.

TEN months after he took over as country manager of BHP in T&T, Michael Stone has decided to step down.

In a statement issued yesterday, BHP said that Stone has elected to leave the company, after 19 years with it “due to personal reasons”.

BHP announced that Juan Manuel Vazquez will replace Stone as country manager, effective May 1.

The statement said that Stone and Vazquez would work closely together over the next few months (until July 30) to assure a seamless transition.

Stone was BHP’s operations manager in Trinidad and Tobago before he succeeded Vincent Pereira, who retired in June 2021, as country manager.

Stone, a former national scholarship winner, worked for BHP in both the US and in T&T and held senior roles in operations, commercial and finance. He holds an MBA (with distinction) from the Richard Ivey School of Business in Ontario, Canada.

Last month, it was reported that production from BHP’s Ruby field would be lower than anticipated because there was less oil in the field. It was expected to produce 16,000 barrels of oil per day (bo/d) but produced closer to 4,000 bo/d.

In a statement at that time, BHP had said; “Ruby’s production forecast is lower than originally expected due to lower in-place volumes associated with more subsurface complexity.”

The BHP statement said that Vazquez has been with BHP for 14 years and has more than 20 years of oil and gas industry experience.

Most recently, Juan held the position of head of operations for BHP’s Trion project in Mexico.

Geraldine Slattery, president, BHP Petroleum, said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Juan extensively over the past ten years and I know he will bring value to our Trinidad and Tobago business through his deep international experience and his unwavering focus on people and community. He is exactly the right person to lead BHP in Trinidad and Tobago, at this transformational time for our business.”

Vasquez said: “I’ve spent much of my BHP career focused on operational excellence, across various assets in multiple jurisdictions to deliver improved performance results in safety, and productivity. I look forward to working again in Trinidad and Tobago and leading the business as we work alongside the local industry and community to help supply the resources the country needs.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Overwhelming response to US$10m innovation programme

Overwhelming response to US$10m innovation programme

NEW Minister of Planning and Development, Pennelope Beckles, said yesterday there was an overwhelming response to the first “Call for Proposals” for the Innovation Challenge Facility, which is the main component of the US$10 million ($64 million) “Shaping the Future of Innovation” programme for Trinidad and Tobago.

NCBFG chooses Sagicor over GHL

NCBFG chooses Sagicor over GHL

JAMAICA’S NCB Financial Group in January awarded a contract for the provision of the group’s health insurance services to Sagicor Life Jamaica, after the contract with its Westmoorings-based subsidiary, Guardian Holdings Ltd (GHL), came to an end.

Central Bank maintains repo rate

Central Bank maintains repo rate

FACED with a global surge of inflation and the likelihood of higher prices locally, the Central Bank yesterday opted not to raise the repo rate, its main instrument for influencing the trajectory of local interest rates.

The repo rate is the interest rate at which the Central Bank is prepared to provide overnight financing to commercial banks that are temporarily unable to meet their liquidity requirements.

ANSA McAL records $935m profit

ANSA McAL records $935m profit

ANSA McAL Group of Companies has returned to pre-pandemic profitability levels, recording pre-tax profits of $935 million for its year ended December 31, 2021.

This represents a $212 million or 29-per cent increase compared to December 31, 2020, of $723 million.