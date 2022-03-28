TEN months after he took over as country manager of BHP in T&T, Michael Stone has decided to step down.
In a statement issued yesterday, BHP said that Stone has elected to leave the company, after 19 years with it “due to personal reasons”.
BHP announced that Juan Manuel Vazquez will replace Stone as country manager, effective May 1.
The statement said that Stone and Vazquez would work closely together over the next few months (until July 30) to assure a seamless transition.
Stone was BHP’s operations manager in Trinidad and Tobago before he succeeded Vincent Pereira, who retired in June 2021, as country manager.
Stone, a former national scholarship winner, worked for BHP in both the US and in T&T and held senior roles in operations, commercial and finance. He holds an MBA (with distinction) from the Richard Ivey School of Business in Ontario, Canada.
Last month, it was reported that production from BHP’s Ruby field would be lower than anticipated because there was less oil in the field. It was expected to produce 16,000 barrels of oil per day (bo/d) but produced closer to 4,000 bo/d.
In a statement at that time, BHP had said; “Ruby’s production forecast is lower than originally expected due to lower in-place volumes associated with more subsurface complexity.”
The BHP statement said that Vazquez has been with BHP for 14 years and has more than 20 years of oil and gas industry experience.
Most recently, Juan held the position of head of operations for BHP’s Trion project in Mexico.
Geraldine Slattery, president, BHP Petroleum, said: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Juan extensively over the past ten years and I know he will bring value to our Trinidad and Tobago business through his deep international experience and his unwavering focus on people and community. He is exactly the right person to lead BHP in Trinidad and Tobago, at this transformational time for our business.”
Vasquez said: “I’ve spent much of my BHP career focused on operational excellence, across various assets in multiple jurisdictions to deliver improved performance results in safety, and productivity. I look forward to working again in Trinidad and Tobago and leading the business as we work alongside the local industry and community to help supply the resources the country needs.”