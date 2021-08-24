BLU products, an American mobile phone brand, has opened shop in Trinidad and Tobago.
BLU, which stands for Bold Like Us, is a Miami-based company that rebrands low-cost mobile phones made by other manufacturers and sells them at cheaper prices than some of the more popular brands.
The man behind this venture is 34-yrear-old Mikhail Singh, who is a bmobile full service dealer.
In an interview with the Express Business on Friday, Singh said he sold a wide range of phones at the bmobile store in MovieTowne, Invaders Bay for three years. But in the first quarter of 2021, he decided to take a quantity of BLU phones to test demand for the product.
“This was a great idea that I don’t regret as the volume of sales on the phones were exponential and I realise we can serve more customers once an exclusive store came to Trinidad and Tobago.
“When we did the tally for the month 48 and 58 BLU phones were being sold, while Samsung and Apple handsets were between 25 and 30, so I decided to reach out to the phone manufacturer and that’s where talks began. In March we signed the deal to become the only English-speaking Caribbean country to have a fully accessorised BLU store.”
The business owner explained that what drove the initiative was the shortage of phones globally due to the pandemic and how difficult it was to get in touch with the other brands as they are based in the Asia, unlike BLU which is based in Miami.
“It made dealing with them and getting their phones and tablets in store much easier. I then decided that the Port of Spain area will be a good place to start up shop, because of the foot traffic, so I spoke with the Aboutique Mall manager and got a space. When the store was about to open in April, the second lockdown happened in a bid to the curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said.
Singh noted that his fiancé Katrina Fisken, who is a director of his company, was very instrumental in getting the store to look colourful and homely for customers.
“BLU is a fun brand so that is what we wanted to depict in the store and to also have that modern feel. I think some people underestimate the power of the brand as well, but the specs are just as good as Samsung and the other brands. Customers can get a phone from as low as $225 all the way up to $1,850.
The BLU store opened up on August 16, the same day the retail sector was given the green light to reopen. Singh said the first week of sales has been surprising.
“It has superseded our expectations, as we were expecting to sell 50 phones from the Monday to Saturday we ply our trade. However it has doubled. This is good so that head office can see the great potential of setting up an exclusive store in Trinidad.”
An important factor driving the response of the market, Singh says, is that spending power in T&T has been reduced due to job losses and other factors.
“That makes having a budget-friendly phone to cater for a wide market much needed during the pandemic. Customers are also purchasing the tablets and the phones for their children to engage in online schooling,” Singh said.
What he also noted is that some local companies have been purchasing BLU phones and tablets to distribute to children in need, so that they could participate in online schooling.
Asked if he had intentions of opening up other branches, Singh quickly answered “yes”. That branch will be at Long Circular Mall and is due to open the first week of October.
He also has plans to open up a kiosk in the other half of Aboutique Mall, across Frederick St, where repairs on the devices and tablets will be done.
“This will also increase employment, which is much needed at this time, for many. With the stores at the Aboutique Mall, then at Long Circular and at the warehouse in El Socorro, it would be about ten people who have gained employment.”
Challenges
It is not a bed of roses starting up the store during a global pandemic, Singh said. To open the store, he had to take a loan but was rejected by a commercial bank, due to the current climate.
“The bank did not want to risk that chance even though the brand was already known in T&T. They were not aware how a full store would fare in these tough economic times. I then went to a private financial institution, who facilitated the loan. I guess when the bank sees the financial performance from the store, they would not hesitate next time.
“With the cost of all goods doubling globally, we also have to be very careful how the already strapped foreign exchange is spent.”
The business owner who has been in retail industry for 12 years began his journey at The Fan Club, which is located at Trincity Mall.
He thanked his father, retired journalist Valentino Singh for pushing him to venture out into different retail brands.
He indicated that the brand also carries a feature phone, which is a phone with buttons that is tailored for the older folks, who are not into the touch screen phones.
“Those phones are actually doing well on the market as many older heads, still feel comfortable with the button phones and most have them have indicated that they only want a device to make and receives calls. The brand crters to everyone needs.”