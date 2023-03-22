THE Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) was criticised yesterday for the “baby steps” it appeared to be taking to stamp out illegal quarrying.
It came from Member of Parliament for Oropouche West Davendranath Tancoo at a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting with the ministry yesterday.
The meeting was a follow-up enquiry on the ministry’s implementation of recommendations contained in the 30th Report of the PAC, with reference to the concerns raised in reports of the Auditor General.
The PAC’s last public hearing with MEEI officials was held on November 27, 2019.
Tancoo, who chaired yesterday’s meeting, pointed out that Trinidad and Tobago has been dealing with the problem of illegal quarrying for decades.
“The ministry has been in charge of quarrying for decades, from time immemorial, and still it does not seem that we have put sufficient emphasis on dealing with the scourge of illegal quarrying,” he said.
“We are now appearing to be taking baby steps forward in a multi-million-dollar industry, where the State and taxpayers of Trinidad and Tobago are being denied access to substantial amounts of funds that is going to fund persons involved in illegal activity,” he said.
“I am very concerned that not enough has been done or not enough aggression is being put in place, especially given that the Auditor General’s department has raised this very said issue since way before 2019. It’s been raised in several reports that I’ve seen so far, and 2019 was just the last one because we treated with that in 2019,” he added.
He made the comments after listening to the ministry’s permanent secretary, Penelope Bradshaw-Niles, and Director of Minerals Monty Beharry detail the efforts undertaken by the ministry between 2019 and present to deal with illegal quarrying.
Bradshaw-Niles said, firstly, the ministry had increased collaboration with the Commissioner of State Lands and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to treat with the problem “on the ground”.
She said the ministry also invited proposals from entities to conduct aerial surveys of lands in Trinidad and Tobago, in order to identify areas currently being illegally quarried.
She said just yesterday the tender was awarded.
The third area, she said, was looking at the licensing of quarries.
“We have reviewed the regulations in terms of streamlining the actual process for applications and renewals of applications. And we came up with a comprehensive list of recommendations in terms of areas of the regulations to be revised, and that is currently before the (Law Reform Commission), and we expect during 2023 that we will be able to streamline the licensing of quarries, based on the recommendations that we have made for changes to the mineral regulations,” Bradshaw-Niles said.
Director of Minerals Beharry said, based on the information from the multi-agency task force, comprising Defence Force officers, police officers and members of key ministries with responsibility for land, several people have been investigated and held for illegal quarrying.
“The TTPS officers are currently dealing with those persons at various stages,” he said, adding that he did not have an exact figure but could provide this information in writing to the PAC.
Slow pace
Responding to questions from Independent Senator Charisse Seepersad, Beharry also disclosed that the last aerial photography taken by the Director of Surveys dated back to 2014.
“We at the Ministry of Energy do not have the technology to take aerial photographs and that’s why we have to outsource that. We however use Google Earth, which is basically a free software. The challenge with that is we don’t have control over the dates that the images are taken,” he said.
Seepersad pointed out that this was the “same thing” the ministry told the PAC when interviewed in 2019.
“The difference between 2019 and now is that we actually have the letter of award, so that work begins very shortly,” Bradshaw-Niles responded.
She said the ministry had also just begun discussions with other State agencies on the use of satellite data.
Seepersad posited that had the ministry moved a little faster to get this technology in place years ago, T&T may not have lost millions of dollars in revenue due to illegal quarrying.
Bradshaw-Niles said while the ministry may not have had aerial photography, it had been responding to reports of illegal quarrying.
“We do have our mineral staff on the ground as well as we would have members of the public or other quarry operators which will report to us instances, and once that happens, or if we get any indication that there’s any illegal quarrying in any areas, we would have responded by liaising with the TTPS,” she said.
Asked by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy how much money the ministry had invested in new technologies and research over the last fiscal year, to assist in putting an end to illegal quarrying, Bradshaw-Niles could not say.
She noted, however, that the ministry had spent around $1 million to train staff in geographical information systems (GIS) and other technical areas.
It was at this point that Tancoo interjected and chastised the ministry for the slow place at which it was tackling illegal quarrying.
He said the use of the technology the ministry mentioned should have been a “done deal” in a small country like Trinidad.