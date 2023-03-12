Minister holds successful energy talks

Energy Minster Stuart Young has held talks with Australian energy company Woodside on its oil and gas production and a deep water project in Trinidad and Tobago.
On Friday Young met with chief executive officer of Woodside Energy Meg O’Neill, at the company’s Houston offices.
Young’s team included Acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries Sandra Fraser and President of NGC Mark Loquan.
“We discussed Woodside Energy’s operations in Trinidad and Tobago, their continued production of oil and gas, as well as ‘Calypso’, the exciting and promising deep water project that they are developing. We are currently working together in commercial negotiations to ensure the future production of hydrocarbon resources from the deep water and I look forward to announcements in the future,” Young posted.
Also at the meeting from Woodside Energy were Shiva McMahon, executive vice president International Operations, Juan Vazquez, president and country manager and Dr Carla Noel-Mendez, corporate affairs manager, Woodside Energy Trinidad and Tobago.
Young last week represented Trinidad and Tobago at the Ceraweek conference, held in Houston.
Ceraweek attracts high level oil and gas officials each year and is hosted by S&P Global.
During Ceraweek, Young stated he “had a number of important engagements with key stakeholders in the energy industry at the global level to further progress Trinidad and Tobago’s Energy Sector development”.
In Facebook posts last week the minister also noted he had met on Thursday with Shell executives Cederic Cremers, executive vice president for LNG and Eugene Okpere, senior vice president and country chair for Shell Trinidad and Tobago.
They also met with Wael Sawan, chief executive officer of Shell Global.
Discussions included the growth and strengthening of the relationship between Trinidad and Tobago and Shell and achievements that we have been able to accomplish since Shell reentered Trinidad and Tobago in 2016, Young said.
“I also had a productive meeting with Ms Anna Shpitsberg, deputy assistant secretary, Bureau of Energy Resources, United States Department of State. We discussed energy security and the potential of sustainable energy projects in Trinidad and Tobago and Caricom,” he wrote.
On Wednesday, the team “had a very useful meeting and discussions” with Chevron’s Eric Dunning, managing director, Latin America Business Unit and manager Corporate Affairs Latin America Business Unit Dante Ramos.
“Information and ideas were exchanged on matters of mutual interest to Trinidad and Tobago and Chevron,” he stated.
Young added, “I also had a meeting with Mr William Lin, EVP, regions, corporates and solutions, bp. We discussed bp’s continued business, hydrocarbon production and development plans in Trinidad and Tobago as well as the potential for bp and Trinidad and Tobago to partner in more initiatives in gas development.”
Young also participated in media engagements with Reuters, Energy Intelligence, interviews with Clifford Krause, National Energy Business Correspondent, The New York Times and Pietro Donatello Pitts, international managing editor, HART Energy.
The minister was also interviewed for Ceraweek 2023 by Carlos Pascual, senior vice president, Geopolitics and International Affairs of host S&P Global.
Young wrapped up his week by saying, “This week spent in Houston saw us progress Trinidad and Tobago initiatives with significant high level global energy sector stakeholders, including major international oil companies, the US Government, attorneys, media and others.”