Minister: Many opportunities for manufacturers

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon is calling on manufacturers to capitalise on opportunities available following the recent Agri-Investment Forum.
On August 19-21, 2022, the Government hosted the first Agri-Investment Forum and Expo, with the objective being to reduce the Caricom region’s food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.
Gopee-Scoon, who gave the feature address at the opening of the 23rd annual Trade and Investment Convention (TIC) on Wednesday night at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, said to achieve that goal, it required the development of regional value chains in agriculture and agro-processing.
“The Caricom Private Sector Organisation has identified 19 potential agri-food investment opportunities in keeping with the objective to reduce the regional food import bill. Further, a Food Development Plan between the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and Republic of Guyana identifies the following priority areas for further development which include aquaculture, rice, agro-processing and food distribution, livestock production, coconut, corn and soya.
“The private sector is invited to capitalise on the opportunities for investment along the value chain in the growth and production of primary products, sorting and processing, manufacturing, packaging, transportation, distribution and brokerage, wholesale and retail and to get involved in the remaking of the value chains associated with the food and beverage sector.
“It is fortuitous that this year’s TIC was preceded by the country’s first ever Agri-Expo as there are many backward and forward linkages between the agriculture, manufacturing and downstream energy sectors,” she said.
She noted that the Government is also supporting the private sector in strengthening and advancing supply chains through exporTT’s implementation of the International Certification Fund (ICF) which is one initiative under the Export Booster Initiative.
“The overall thrust of the initiative is to facilitate the continuing evolution of the manufacturing sector to become globally competitive, productive, and innovative. In this vein, the ICF provides assistance to exporters in achieving international certification in food/beverage and other product compliance so as to meet the quality and safety standards of international markets and franchises; reduce the quantity of imported goods that can be produced locally (i.e. import substitution); and boost the production of non-energy exports. A total of 11 companies have benefited from the ICF to date and there is room for many more firms to participate in this expansionary opportunity,” she said. She said that further to this, the negotiation and expansion of trade agreements with countries in Central, South and Latin America continue to create further opportunities for near shoring.
“Re-shoring and near shoring have become necessary to maintain an advantage not only for growth, but also in preparation for what may be the next disruption. The private sector therefore is encouraged to remake and diversify their supply chains through the identification of multiple sources of raw materials, multiple production locations, and multiple warehouse hubs and distribution channels,” she said.
Manufacturing sector strong
She noted that in 2021, the manufacturing sector accounted for 19.3 per cent of real GDP valued at approximately $26.4 billion.
“Its importance is also evident as the sector has consistently employed more than 52,000 persons,” she said.
She said according to the most recent available data from the Central Statistical Office, exports within the manufacturing sector grew by 7.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021 from $6.19 billion to $6.66 billion.
“The largest growth was registered in the food, beverage and tobacco sub-sectors from $1.58 billion to $1.84 billion representing an increase of 16 per cent. This growth has followed through in 2022,” she said.
Underscoring the importance of the sector, she noted that according to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the Covid-19 pandemic has drawn attention to the manufacturing industry’s role in social and economic resilience in national economies across three dimensions.
“The first dimension entails the role of manufacturing industries as providers of essential goods which are critical to life and national security. The second highlights the role of manufacturers in supplying goods that are critical to tackling the emergency itself. The third dimension relates to the manufacturing sector’s contribution to the recovery and growth of national economies,” she said.
The theme of the TIC this year is “Business Resilience”. The show, which has 127 booths representing approximately 180 companies, runs until Sunday.
“Some 34 countries registered to be part of the event with 25 international companies being physically present. There will be more than 250 B2B meetings and some 21 educational and informative webinars. The TTMA (Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association) has worked hard to maintain the high quality of its offerings that participants expect,” said TTMA president Tricia Coosal.