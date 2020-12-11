Minister: New WASA board mandated to transform utility

Express Business Filler #1

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales urged the newly appointed Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) board to focus on the goal of stabilising the water distribution and wastewater sector.

Speaking at his inaugural meeting with the board yesterday, Gonzales also identified a number of areas within the Authority that need critical attention, one being the unpredictability of the water schedule that is currently in operation.

The new board is tasked with the job of providing strategic direction to transform the authority into a high-quality performance water and wastewater company, with a focus on best practice, good corporate governance, transparency and accountability.

The transformation of the authority will be underpinned by the following strategic imperatives:

• Building public confidence in the operations of the water sector aligned with the Government’s strategic intent.

• Cultivating operational efficiency and good customer service.

• Restructuring the water and wastewater sector.

The new board, which is chaired by Dr Lennox Sealy, also met with members of WASA’s management team.

Sealy is an experienced consultant specialising in organisational transformation and development and has worked on major transformation exercises for governments across the region.

Other Commissioners who received their instruments of appointment were Ravindra Nanga, deputy chair of the board and attorney-at-law; Ramnarine Clive Dookie, geologist; Danford Mapp, civil engineer, Acherson Wells, engineer; Beverly Khan, deputy permanent secretary, Ministry of Public Utilities; Carol Austin, chief financial officer and Joel Edwards, accounting and management expert.

Speaking in the 2021 budget, Finance Minister Colm Imbert Madam said a Cabinet sub-committee was focusing its attention on the issues which are impeding WASA from meeting the country’s needs.

“The sub-committee will review the operations of WASA, including its unsustainable debt position, its aging pipelines, its governance structure and the inadequate water distribution,” said Imbert, adding that the Cabinet envisaged receiving a report on WASA by November 30, 2020 “which would include recommendations with respect to levels of investments adequate to the needs of an efficient water supply and we will take such decisions, including a tariff review which are necessary for WASA to raise the water supply to our communities to adequate service levels”.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Minister: New WASA board mandated to transform utility

Minister: New WASA board mandated to transform utility

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales urged the newly appointed Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) board to focus on the goal of stabilising the water distribution and wastewater sector.

Speaking at his inaugural meeting with the board yesterday, Gonzales also identified a number of areas within the Authority that need critical attention, one being the unpredictability of the water schedule that is currently in operation.

Digicel again fails in legal claim against TSTT

Digicel again fails in legal claim against TSTT

DIGICEL (Trinidad and Tobago) has again failed in a legal claim against its mobile competitor, Telecommunication Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT), related to the portability of customers’ cellphone numbers from one network to the other.

The latest defeat took place at the Appeal Court yesterday when two judges struck down a challenge Digicel had filed against the ruling of a High Court judge in September in which it also was at the losing end.

The trials of taxi-drivers

The trials of taxi-drivers

Registered taxi-drivers at several taxi stands say they have noticed an increase in the number of private (PH) cars plying for hire since the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two weeks ago, the Express spoke to drivers on the Chaguanas, Arima, Morvant and San Juan stands plying their respective routes to and from Port of Spain.

Chief among the push factors for more PH cars hitting the nation’s roads include unemployment or temporary lay-offs.

Imbert’s condos get Scotia millions

Imbert’s condos get Scotia millions

Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, borrowed a total of $19.5 million from Scotiabank T&T to buy the land at Picton Street in Newtown and construct the controversial multi-family condominiums in the complex, which is close to completion.

Located at 61-65 Picton Street, the development, which is called Allora, has six floors and 20 three-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condominiums, which were sold for $2.75 million (about US$400,000). The minister’s development is expected to generate revenue of $55 million.

TTSEC still without a board

TTSEC still without a board

UNRESOLVED issues between the Ministry of Finance and the Office of the President continue to hamper the appointment of a board for the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission. And the non-appointment of the commissioners for the regulator of the local securities industry is slowing down the roll out of new mutual funds, preventing the appointment of a substantive chief executive and may stall ongoing investigations by the body from progressing to hearings.