Minister: New WASA board mandated to transform utility

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales urged the newly appointed Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) board to focus on the goal of stabilising the water distribution and wastewater sector.
Speaking at his inaugural meeting with the board yesterday, Gonzales also identified a number of areas within the Authority that need critical attention, one being the unpredictability of the water schedule that is currently in operation.
The new board is tasked with the job of providing strategic direction to transform the authority into a high-quality performance water and wastewater company, with a focus on best practice, good corporate governance, transparency and accountability.
The transformation of the authority will be underpinned by the following strategic imperatives:
• Building public confidence in the operations of the water sector aligned with the Government’s strategic intent.
• Cultivating operational efficiency and good customer service.
• Restructuring the water and wastewater sector.
The new board, which is chaired by Dr Lennox Sealy, also met with members of WASA’s management team.
Sealy is an experienced consultant specialising in organisational transformation and development and has worked on major transformation exercises for governments across the region.
Other Commissioners who received their instruments of appointment were Ravindra Nanga, deputy chair of the board and attorney-at-law; Ramnarine Clive Dookie, geologist; Danford Mapp, civil engineer, Acherson Wells, engineer; Beverly Khan, deputy permanent secretary, Ministry of Public Utilities; Carol Austin, chief financial officer and Joel Edwards, accounting and management expert.
Speaking in the 2021 budget, Finance Minister Colm Imbert Madam said a Cabinet sub-committee was focusing its attention on the issues which are impeding WASA from meeting the country’s needs.
“The sub-committee will review the operations of WASA, including its unsustainable debt position, its aging pipelines, its governance structure and the inadequate water distribution,” said Imbert, adding that the Cabinet envisaged receiving a report on WASA by November 30, 2020 “which would include recommendations with respect to levels of investments adequate to the needs of an efficient water supply and we will take such decisions, including a tariff review which are necessary for WASA to raise the water supply to our communities to adequate service levels”.