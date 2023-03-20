TRADE Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon promised yesterday to investigate reports that scrap metal dealers were not getting their containers inspected which has resulted in no exports and “continued hardships” for over 25,000 people.
President of the Scrap Iron Dealers Association, Allan Ferguson, and Isa Mohammed, of the association’s transitional team, held a press conference yesterday at Signature Hall, Main Road, Chaguanas.
Ferguson called for a meeting with Government and listed out the stresses experienced by workers within the industry who had families.
He said they lost homes as they were unable to pay their rents while they have lost cars, vans and other equipment.
He said that some members had even lost their wives and in the cases of women scrap dealers, husbands.
He listed that yards in Point Fortin, Penal, Claxton Bay and Arima were unable to re-open.
Mohammed said that while some of their members have been granted export licences “legislation requires inspections to take place given the required notices but as of today (yesterday) there have been no inspections.”
He said they were calling on Government to appoint a single point of responsibility to fully ensure that they have the necessary administration to facilitate, check and ensure that full compliance is being practised.
He said that this will allow exports to begin so that yards can re-open and begin purchasing scrap metals stored and accumulated since the shutting down of the industry in August 2022.
He added, “Let’s ensure that obstacles cleared and that the industry can re-start in a meaningful way.”
“Let us work hand in hand with steps taken on all sides to get the industry re-started,” he said.
Ferguson said that the industry is “doing a good for climate change and employment”.
“We are not asking for nothing but a chance to work hard.
“Thousands of people remain out of work,” said Ferguson.
He also remained the public that the industry did not judge their employees based of chequered pasts adding that it remained one of the few industries where an ex-prisoner could find “meaningful work”.
“We represent the good and loving people who will assist young people and help stop crime and help poor people to do good,” he said.
Gopee-Scoon told the Express, via cellphone, yesterday that she will investigate the reports “just to be certain”.