Minister: Utility rates must increase for greater efficiency

In order for greater efficiency in the public utilities sector, current rates must increase.
This from the Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales, who was in Tobago on Monday. The minister spoke with members of the media following his tour of the Cove Power Plant.
During a media briefing, Gonzales said there continues to be infrastructural, governance and technology problems at the Water and Sewerage Authority (Wasa), but one of the main problems is the need for a rate increase. “One thing that I am prepared to do as a minister is to be truthful to the people of this country. If we want an improvement, if we are demanding 21st century services, we cannot expect to pay 1990 price,” Gonzales said.
He said the recent power outages in Tobago were a serious one, and it cannot be business as usual. He paid a courtesy call on Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis, where this matter was discussed.
Both men have been discussing the matter for weeks now. “Our children are being educated at home, many of our young professionals and people are working from home and therefore the need for a reliable electricity service, reliable water service, reliable telecommunications service, is very critical,” the minister said.
“The public utilities sector must operate at its optimum, and room for error must be minimised. It cannot be business as usual as we move past 2020 into 2021. Our public utilities sector must be people-centred, customer- focused and we must ensure that our services and the services we provide to our citizens are optimum,” he said. “Whatever is reassured to the people of Tobago will be accelerated at the top. I want to assure the people of Tobago in particular, that this issue will be monitored. We will work with T&TEC.” And while he said he could not promise there would be no further power outages, he said the public utilities sector must step up to the plate.