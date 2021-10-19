Minister: WASA and T&TEC ‘badly in need’ of rate review

Both water provider WASA and electricity company T&TEC are “badly in need” of a rate review, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said yesterday.
“If we are talking about independence and financial sustainability, the rate must be in alignment with current market trends so that (the utilities companies) can raise their revenue to take care of their circumstances so that they can provide the people of Trinidad and Tobago with modern utility services,” he said as he contributed to the budget debate.
Gonzales said the Regulated Industries Commission, an independent commission, which is the only agency that has the power to review rates for electricity and water, announced in December 2020 that the rate review process had started.
“We await the outcome of that. Both T&TEC and WASA have completed their business plans in order to be submitted to the RIC. The RIC will undertake its work. It will communicate with the national population. It would do its studies and at the end of its process it would make a recommendation on rate review for WASA and T&TEC to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago and the Government would determine what subsidy arrangement would be put in place to protect the poor, the vulnerable and the disadvantaged groups in the society,” he said.
He said the rebate has been increased and a cash card system will be put in place to protect these groups “as we move towards a more marketable and realistic rate for water and electricity”.
With respect to WASA, Gonzales promised that counties all across T&T will start seeing a more reliable supply of water.
“I can give the assurance to communities like Sangre Grande, Arima, D’Abadie, Arouca, Diego Martin North, Cumuto/Manzanilla, Chaguaramas and Chaguanas, Carlsen Field, Las Lomas, Penal, Princes Town, Cedros, Siparia, Port Fortin, Tobago, Chatham, Icacos will all be the beneficiaries of our national water stabilisation and improvement programme,” Gonzales said.
He said WASA employees had “absolutely nothing to be concerned about” with respect to the effects of WASA’s transformation plan.
He said he wanted to inform every employee of WASA and the trade unions representing WASA employees that the ministry, the board of commissioners and the Government were all cognisant that they have to abide by the collective bargaining arrangement.
“And as we seek to transform the organisation, the Government and the Authority will comply with their responsibilities under the respective collective bargaining agreements,” he said.
Water for all
Gonzales said over the last three months WASA had undertaken the community water improvement programme which has given him “great joy” as minister.
Under the programme, 21 communities were identified for short-term intervention, which involved receiving an improved supply.
He cited the upgrade of the Pitch Road booster pump in Morvant.
He said there will be similar interventions in Champs Fleurs, Tamana, Never Dirty, Manzanilla, Freeport and Mayaro.
He said while WASA is being transformed, people must be able to get water in their taps.
Gonzales said a number of the water disruptions taking place across T&T were not as a result of a lack of water but because of the state of WASA’s infrastructure.
Therefore, well rehabilitation, plant refurbishment and acquisition of equipment would be undertaken in areas like Tucker Valley, Sangre Grande Aripo, Central and South to improve water production at a rate of 20 million imperial gallons a day and reduce reliance on desalinated water. On T&TEC, Gonzales said T&TEC, in partnership with the National Carnival Commission and Mazda Abu Dhabi, will install a grid for electric cars at the new car park near the Grand Stand in Port of Spain.
The grid will be owned and operated by T&TEC with NCC as landlord.
Gonzales said during the pandemic TSTT spent $25 million on networks and initiatives to provide Internet access to various health institutions providing care, including free mobile services to frontline health care workers and free broadband services to several step-down facilities.
T&TEC has laid the foundation for digital transformation, he said.
Gonzales to Roberts:
What about LifeSport?
Responding to the contribution of UNC Senator Anil Roberts, Gonzales said it was difficult to respond to “drunken ramblings”.
He said he wanted to apologise to the children of the nation for what they had just seen and heard in the chamber.
Gonzales said while Roberts took shots at the Prime Minister and Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe among other ministers, he offered no commentary on the LifeSport programme.
“It was very difficult to listen to what he was saying without recalling what this country was put through, what our young people were put through, not too long ago under a Ministry of Sport led by the last speaker (Roberts),” he said.
He said a programme first designed to cost $45 million to $50 million escalated to $500 million with no benefits to the people of Trinidad and Tobago and instead left in its wake, a trail of death, destruction and mayhem.
“And he (Roberts) stands before this Senate this morning, before the people of T&T and pretends that he is this angel coming to save this country,” he said.