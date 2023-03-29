Minister of Energy and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young along with permanent secretary Penelope Bradshaw-Niles and deputy permanent secretary Karinsa Tulsie of the Ministry of Energy met with officials from Nutrien, Denbury and the National Gas Company yesterday at the ministry’s International Waterfront Complex head office.
Nutrien and Denbury offered technical support to the ministry and to the NGC with respect to the further exploration of Trinidad and Tobago’s potential to implement carbon reduction solutions within its petrochemical sector.
As a signatory to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement, Trinidad and Tobago has a target of cutting emissions by 15 per cent by 2030.
Carbon dioxide capture for sequestration (CCUS) or enhanced oil recovery (EOR) is therefore aligned with the Government’s policy to explore and implement low carbon solutions by reducing the emissions intensity of natural gas which is recognised as the cleanest burning fossil fuel, the ministry said in a statement.
Nutrien is an existing valuable stakeholder in Trinidad and Tobago’s petrochemical sector as the company is a major producer and exporter of ammonia and urea, the Ministry said.
Globally, Nutrien has made significant progress in reducing carbon dioxide emissions from its facilities by capturing and utilising the carbon dioxide produced for sequestration or for use in enhanced oil recovery (EOR).
Nutrien is currently partnered with Denbury in implementing its low carbon strategies.
Denbury has been providing carbon solutions since 1999.