Stuart Young (copy)

Minister of Energy and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young

Minister of Energy and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young along with permanent secretary Penelope Bradshaw-Niles and deputy permanent secretary Karinsa Tulsie of the Ministry of Energy met with officials from Nutrien, Denbury and the National Gas Company yesterday at the ministry’s International Waterfront Complex head office.

Nutrien and Denbury offered technical support to the ministry and to the NGC with respect to the further exploration of Trinidad and Tobago’s potential to implement carbon reduction solutions within its petrochemical sector.

As a signatory to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement, Trinidad and Tobago has a target of cutting emissions by 15 per cent by 2030.

Carbon dioxide capture for sequestration (CCUS) or enhanced oil recovery (EOR) is therefore aligned with the Government’s policy to explore and implement low carbon solutions by reducing the emissions intensity of natural gas which is recognised as the cleanest burning fossil fuel, the ministry said in a statement.

Nutrien is an existing valuable stakeholder in Trinidad and Tobago’s petrochemical sector as the company is a major producer and exporter of ammonia and urea, the Ministry said.

Globally, Nutrien has made significant progress in reducing carbon dioxide emissions from its facilities by capturing and utilising the carbon dioxide produced for sequestration or for use in enhanced oil recovery (EOR).

Nutrien is currently partnered with Denbury in implementing its low carbon strategies.

Denbury has been providing carbon solutions since 1999.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Imbert vows to continue spending on capital projects

Imbert vows to continue spending on capital projects

The government will not roll back spending on its capital projects even if energy prices remain lower than expected and if it has to run a higher than anticipated budget deficit.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert told a news conference on Monday that capital expenditure is crucial to growing the economy and there will not be any reduction in expenditure in 2023.

Colfire Stays says Tatil

Colfire Stays says Tatil

Trinidad and Tobago Insurance Company Limited (TATIL), the wholly-owned subsidiary of ANSA Merchant Bank Limited whose ultimate parent is conglomerate ANSA McAL, says it has no plans to change the structure of or re-brand Colfire, which it recently acquired.

Walcott moves to NGC as Vice President

Walcott moves to NGC as Vice President

State owned National Gas Company Limited has hired the former President of Nutrien Ian Walcott as its new Vice President, Operations.

Wallcott comes to the company just months after exiting Nutrien, following what was discribed as a difference of opinion with his former employers.