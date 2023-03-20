THE Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has defended its process in issuing grants for relief, saying that claims had to be verified and there had been some fraudulent applications, while some had lacked critical information.
The ministry’s issued a statement on Saturday following claims made by Member of Parliament for St Augustine Khadijah Ameen on Friday that some flood victims were still waiting for grants that were promised by the State, shortly after last November’s massive flooding that persisted for up to a fortnight in some parts of Bamboo No.2 and south Trinidad.
In a statement, the ministry said it “cautions that these statements are somewhat erroneous and inaccurate, and therefore will attempt to clear the air on the issue”.
It advised “as the second responder in all instances of natural and or man-made disasters, it continues to pursue a systematic response to all claims received from disaster victims”.
It also “assures the public that in order to remain fair, accountable and transparent in its operations and response, guidelines were developed to process disaster relief claims and to ensure that relief amounts provided for each of the damaged items identified during the assessment stage are standardised”.
The release offered a breakdown of the financial assistance offered for the replacement of various household items, stating that while the grants may not match the original costs of some items, the funds were intended to offer relief.
The release stated that, “In the case of the adverse weather conditions which occurred during the final months (Oct – Dec) of 2022, which resulted in the residents of many regions throughout Trinidad being adversely affected, including Bamboo#2 and St Augustine South, the Ministry received 5,889 claims of which 3,268 were examined and to date 1,260 flood relief cheques have been printed and are being collected.”
It also stated: “To date, expenditure related to flood relief amounts to $10 million.”
The release said people “received relief to assist with the replacement of lost or damaged household items such as; fridges, beds, mattresses, wardrobes, washing machines, kitchen cupboard, chest of drawers, dining room sets, living room sets and school supplies such as books and school uniforms for children”.
The ministry also stated: “It must be noted that there is a maximum payment for household items which, according to the existing policy, amounts to $10,000. While this amount may not replace the items in terms of its original value, the grant aims to bring some level of relief. Based on the circumstances, payments may vary, for instance, if a person loses a stove only a total average of $2,500 is paid, while for a washing machine only, persons receive an average of $3,500. Payments are made in accordance with the items lost.”
Funds, food cards
The ministry said it was “fervent in treating with situations of natural disasters in a professional and expeditious manner”. “This is evident by the numerous cases in the past, of floods, fires and landslides, where residents received counselling and psychosocial support immediately, as well as food cards to ensure that households’ immediate food needs were met,” the release stated.
The ministry said in processing the applications for disaster relief for the areas in question “encountered a number of challenges which have delayed some persons from receiving their relief payments”.
These included assessments being received from the MRDLG that “lacked critical information necessary for effective processing of the application, such as inaccurate or incomplete address information, missing household member information, copies of ID for the applicant, missing photographic evidence of damages and limited information on the damages impact”.
In some instances there was also an “inability to contact the applicant due to change in contact information and in the case of persons who were renting, relocation out of the disaster area, with no forthcoming information on their new place of residence”.
“Multiple claims for the same household have also been received,” the ministry said.
It said claims were received by people who were “either not impacted directly or do not reside in the area that was impacted. These claims upon discovery, are being forwarded for the necessary further investigation by the relevant authority”.
There was also the “use of the same photographic evidence of damage by more than one claimant, indicating that some persons were attempting to make fraudulent claims”.
“The above situations resulted in several instances of verification and rechecking which could have been avoided if correct information was received at the onset,” the ministry said.