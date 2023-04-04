Ministry of Trade predicts hundreds of new jobs coming

Investment into the country seems to be on the right trajectory with $874 million, in the pipeline which can potentially create an additional 2,150 jobs for this year, according to figures from the Ministry of Trade.
Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon told Express Business that given the levels of investment, especially in 2023, by both local and foreign firms, it is clear that there is ongoing confidence in the economy.
In giving a breakdown of what the ministry has achieved during the last six months, since the budget presentation, Gopee-Scoon said in 2022, just over TT$1 billion in investments became operational, creating as many as 1,746 jobs.
Additionally, she said the ministry closed approximately TT$646 million in investments in fiscal 2022.
“These investments included firms in a range of sectors such as Food and Beverage, Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs), Manufacturing, Logistics and Distribution, and Hotel Development,” she said
As it pertains to the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate, Gopee-Scoon outlined that the construction completion date is April 15, 2023, as it is 95 per cent complete, in terms of both design and construction.
She noted that InvesTT is aggressively pursuing all leads that will ensure that the Park is at full capacity when completed.
“Currently, there is a total of eight closed local investments, valued at approximately TT$71 million which will create 251 jobs. There are also 4 closed foreign/Chinese investments totalling TT$200 million which will provide 361 jobs. There are 18 investments in the pipeline, valued at approximately TT$327 million,” Gopee-Scoon underscored.
On the Grant Fund Facility (GFF) for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) the minister said it remains accessible to businesses operating across various non-energy sectors, including but not limited to, manufacturing, agro-processing, software design and applications, and the creative industries.
The facility, she said, provides funding of 50 per cent, up to $250,000.00 per applicant for the acquisition of new machinery and equipment, and in some instances technology/software and tools.
In the past six months, Gopee-Scoon indicated that two additional manufacturers involved in the beauty and personal care and construction sectors accessed financing, totalling $377,690.40, while seven additional proposals at different stages of assessments with a view to completion in the coming months.
Also, under the Yachting Grant Facility, the minister said 66 stakeholders have been approved totalling approximately $1.7 million as of March 28, 2023.
In terms of the ease of doing business, which is much talked about by businessmen and economists, Gopee-Scoon stated the Government is currently implementing several reforms towards the overall goal of improving important areas in doing business, targeting the reduction in time, cost, and procedures involved in the business process.
“These reductions will improve efficiency and help promote greater business activity and investments in both the public and private sectors. These reforms target improvements in a number of the doing business indicators as follows: E payments, Enhancement of TTBizLink Application Software, New Services, Implementation of a Trade and Business Information Portal, and Dealing with Construction Permits - Implementation of an Automated Construction Permitting System.
Challenges
As it relates to the illicit trade problem, the minister noted the Anti-Illicit Trade Task Force, which was conferred in May 2021, is seeking to strengthen TT’s legal framework to combat the issue by reviewing and exploring legislative amendments to ensure that the relevant national acts and regulations effectively define and address illicit trade activities. In this regard, she said the AITTF, established a Working Group which has reviewed national legislation so that illicit trade issues are incorporated and appropriately addressed in national laws.
“The Task Force is presently also seeking to improve the collection and dissemination of data on illicit trade; undertake training sessions for enforcement agencies, aimed at capacity building and develop systems to assist with the strengthening of border control and security. The AITTF is also continuing its national awareness campaign aimed at improving identification of illegal goods and building awareness on the impact of illicit trade on all players in the economy,” Gopee-Scoon remarked.
In giving an update on the Special Economic Zones regime, which is expected to enhance transparency among foreign investors, she added that last month the Chief Parliamentary Counsel (CPC) and Ministry of Trade completed the revised draft SEZ Regulations, and this was subsequently submitted to Cabinet.