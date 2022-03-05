Ministry probe still up in the air

IT HAS been 11 months since an explosion took place at NiQuan’s Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) plant located on the compound of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.
And to date, the investigation by the Ministry of Energy into the circumstances surrounding the explosion is yet to be completed.
As such, there are no recommendations for the plant to follow even as it moves forward with testing its ability to manufacture its products.
In a statement to the Sunday Express, the Ministry of Energy said it commenced an investigation into the explosion at NiQuan Energy’s facility at Point-a-Pierre following the April 7 explosion.
“Based on the investigation by the Ministry of Energy, a preliminary report dated April 14, 2021 and an interim report dated June 1, 2021 were produced.
“Subsequent to the production of the interim report, the ministry received the assessment studies that were conducted, such as the Hazard and Operability Study (HAZOP) and Layers of Protection Analysis,” it said.
The MEEI said further information was requested from NiQuan to assist with the determination of the root cause of the incident.
“Further information was obtained from NiQuan and has been reviewed by the investigation team. The team completed final interviews with NiQuan in February 2022 in order to complete the final report. The report is in draft form and is currently undergoing final review prior to submission to the permanent secretary in the not too distant future,” the statement said.
As such, the Ministry said recommendations would be made available when the final investigation has been completed.
In brief comments on the issue, a NiQuan spokesman said the company is awaiting the final report from the Ministry of Energy and is working with the ministry to resume operations.
NiQuan was formally opened on March 9, 2021, and the explosion occurred less than one month later, on April 7, 2021.
Following the explosion, Niquan said the plant’s hydrocracker system failed during an attempted startup.
Meanwhile, while the Ministry of Energy’s investigation proceeds, the Fire Services gave Niquan the all clear to re-enter the plant several months ago.
The Ministry of Energy appointed a technical team comprising ministry technocrats, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the explosion.
The Ministry, Occupational Safety and Health Authority and Agency (OSHA) and the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) all conducted investigations to establish the cause of the explosion.
Financially stretched
The company was late in getting the GTL plant off the ground.
It had originally expected to start production in December 2019.
As a result of its inability to produce paraffinic diesel and naphtha by March 2022, NiQuan had to raise funds as recently as August 27, 2021, to meet its financial commitments.
In Company Registry documents, NiQuan revealed that Republic Bank, as collateral agent, increased a lending facility to Niquan three times: In July 6, 2018, the facility started at US$24.5 million and it was subsequently increased to US$70 million, US$120 million and US$150 million in August 2021.
As collateral agent for the facility, Republic Bank would have sold off some of the NiQuan debt to local institutional investors.
At all times, the principal collateral for the upstamped loan was 10,702,217 shares of the Washington DC-registered Niquan Energy LLC (which represents 75.23 per cent of NiQuan Energy Trinidad Ltd), which are beneficially owned by Ainsley Gill.
The third amended and restated mortgage document bears the signature of Republic’s managing director Nigel Baptiste.
In response to questions on the NiQuan loan facilities arranged by Republic Bank, Baptiste told the Sunday Express: “As I am sure you would appreciate, due to confidentiality considerations, the bank cannot comment on any aspect of its relationship with any client.”
In May 2021, Niquan had reached out to the open market for short term financing, between US$30 to $40 million to meet its operational expenses and to repair the plant and its hydro cracker system.
The Express Business reported last year that Niquan was able to raise money, some of which was used to re-pay some noteholders of its US$120 million bond that was due on June 30, 2021.
Since the explosion, the company has faced several setbacks including having to delay a proposed US$175 million bond, which would have re-financed it for the next decade.
In May 2021, in response to a query from Express Business, NiQuan said: “The recent incident at the plant has caused us to revisit the timing of our original funding plan. “We have adapted that timing and engaged with our financial stakeholders and we have full confidence in our revised schedule. The details are company confidential.”
Already, it has a US$120 million debt facility which was due in January but was extended to June 30, 2021.
On its balance sheets, as of December 2020, the gas-to-liquids company had US$400,000 in cash and cash equivalents.
Its salaries and benefits costs, according to the document, were expected to average US$511,333 a month for 2021.
To be able to access future funding and to meet payments which became due in June 2021 and thereafter, NiQuan needed to start commercial production of zero-suphur diesel and naphtha and the company needed to maintain its ratings to tap into future financing.
Following the incident, the Caribbean rating agency, CariCRIS, lowered the assigned NiQuan’s ratings by 2-notches to CariA- (Foreign and Local Currency Ratings) on the regional rating scale and ttA- on the Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) national scale.
March start date?
In a statement to the Express last December, NiQuan said it set a new target date for the first quarter of 2022.
The company said it has been working assiduously with its contractors and is well advanced to complete all necessary safety processes items according to Hazard and Operability Analysis (HAZOP) and Layers of Protection Analysis (LOPA) standards, in preparation for the restart of the GTL Plant.
“Once all safety measures have been implemented and accepted by NiQuan’s Engineer of Record, the plant will be brought back up to full commercial operation producing at a nameplate capacity of 2400bpd. The target date for that accomplishment is now set for 1st quarter 2022,” the statement said.
‘Approvals on a
step-by-step basis’
“As NiQuan completes required works and begins to re-start the plant, the MEEI will issue provisional approvals on a step-by-step basis––from the company bringing gas onto site, to lighting the boiler, through the reformer, FT Reactors, all the way to storage of product in the NiQuan tanks with final approval only being provided after the plant is fully up and running. For example, when NiQuan needed approval for the reintroduction of natural gas to the boiler to carry out steam cleaning of various vessels and piping just after the incident, the Company provided documents and received the appropriate approval,” it said.
It had noted that products generated and salvaged by the plant prior to the blowout incident of April 7, 2021 had been independently certified by a reputable environment testing laboratory, Bio Research Laboratory (BRL).
“Their finding is that NiQuan’s paraffinic GTL Diesel is 100 per cent biodegradable and non-toxic, and has the same properties as a gas-to-liquid (GTL) synthetic non-aqueous base fluid (NABF) which is used for drilling muds in deep-sea drilling. This BRL certification puts NiQuan’s GTL products amongst the best in their class, and at a 100 per cent environmentally friendly level,” it had said.