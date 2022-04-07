Ministry to set up rainwater harvesting systems

Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales said there are many changes taking place, including transformation at the Water and Sewage Authority (WASA), in order to ensure better water supply and distribution to citizens.
Speaking at the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for a National Rainwater Harvesting programme held at the ministry’s head office in Port of Spain yesterday, Gonzales revealed that within the next week or two he would be taking a note to Cabinet for an integrated resource management strategy for the country.
He said integrated water resource management must be a key strategy in the turning around of the sector in order to regulate the illegal activities taking place in areas such as the rainforest and watersheds in order to protect the quality of water going to water treatment plants, which eventually end up in WASA’s transmission and distribution system.
Gonzales added that transformation within WASA must and will take place within the shortest time.
While blasting WASA for spending billions of dollars on resources in the past, Gonzales said he would ensure that finances are properly allocated and used for resources going forward.
He also said that three weeks ago the ministry published its strategic action plan.
The document, which is yet to be made public, is an action plan for water supply improvement for the population focusing on organisational transformation, automation of WASA’s treatment plants, transmission networks and distribution networks Gonzales said.
He explained that these new initiatives would ensure that when people are affected by their water supply, they would not have a lengthy wait for a technical officer to relay information.
Instead, having an automated network will allow WASA to have real-time access to information on the issues customers are experiencing, thus allowing for timely response to deal with customers’ complaints he said.
“We could only deal with that by investing in technology to be able to ascertain when there is a disruption on the network so that you can respond in a timely manner. And this strategic action plan speaks to rolling out a series of technical interventions on WASA’s network so that we could understand what is taking place and respond,” he added.
Gonzales also revealed that there are large surface water reservoirs containing hundreds of millions of gallons of water that have never been touched.
However, once harvested, he said it can immediately bring about a significant amount of water in addition to what WASA currently produces, thus improving water supply in pipe borne water deprived areas such as Barrackpore and parts of Chaguanas, Sangre Grande and Mayaro.
He also mentioned plans of importing modular water treatment plants to respond to areas who do not get frequent water supply.
He said Trinidad and Tobago is nowhere near being close to being water stretched.
In fact, Gonzales said, studies done over the years showed that there is more than enough water to sustain the country for the next 30 or 40 years.
Rainwater harvesting system
The Ministry of Public Utilities signed the MOA with WASA and Habitat for Humanity yesterday to construct 100 rainwater harvesting systems in ten rural communities to assist with assessing water especially during a disaster,
The construction of the systems will cost approximately $7 million.
The first of its kind in Trinidad and Tobago, the system entails capturing water from the roofs of buildings such as community centres, health centres, schools, and homes and be stored in the event of any disaster where WASA is unable to supply water to these communities.
He said it will also reduce the amount of water that goes into drains and rivers, thus reducing incidence of floods and will give communities a level of resilience where they have poor water supply.
Speaking to the media after the signing ceremony, Gonzales said, “The 100 systems that are going to be implemented is going to be costing somewhere in the region of seven million dollars... The Government did not have to put additional financial resources into it. The “Adopt the river” programme is a programme under WASA that has access to funding from the Green fund. And, when I came in as minister I recognised that they were not making good use of that financial resource that we’re getting from the Green fund and I thought that we could now use that available resource from the Green fund to be able to pursue programmes that would improve the water supply in communities. And, recognising that rain water harvesting ought to play a fundamental role in building that level of community resilience on the water network.”
Also speaking at the event, WASA’s chief executive officer, Sherland Sheppard agreed that the programme will provide many communities with access to water and said the partnership between the ministry and Habitat for Humanity will bring about regulations that will guide WASA in the processes to manage the engagement of the public.
He said capturing rainwater is an integral part of WASA’s operation at present.
Additionally, Habitat for Humanity’s national director Jennifer Massiah said the programme would also allow communities to strengthen not only with water systems but also with capacities that they will be able to maintain their own systems, job creation from the project and that water resilience will be achieved.
She said the goal is for communities to be their own water managers.
Also present yesterday were multiple Permanent Secretaries of various ministries including the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, Ministry of National Security and Ministry of Education.