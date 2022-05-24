Mitchell: Expect more tourists

AS THE Trinidad and Tobago tourism sector rebounds from the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a steady increase in visitor arrivals and hotel occupancy with the reopening of the borders in July 2021.
That is the revelation from Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell, as he responded to Express Business questions on the sector’s recovery growth.
Mitchell said, since the reopening of the country’s borders last July, there has been an increase in airlift.
After a long absence, Dutch airline KLM returned to Trinidad in October 2021, extending its initial service into the winter months up to August 2022.
Further, he said there has been a significant increase in domestic travel with more flights added on the route due to increased demand for travel to Tobago during long weekends.
In the last quarter of 2021, Mitchell said his ministry embarked on a programme of activities to promote the sector’s recovery.
“Even during the lockdown period, we engaged in product development initiatives that would greatly improve the overall visitor experience. We continued our upgrades to sites like Maracas Beach facility and Vessigny Beach facility. In terms of new sites, we have improved the allure of the destination with sites like the La Vigie Lookout in Paramin.”
Losses incurred
With respect to inbound travel, in 2020 the minister said there were 6,591 arrivals in Trinidad and Tobago in comparison to 16,870 in 2019. In terms of the local cruise sector, the closure of the borders led to not only a decline in cruise arrivals but a loss in revenue usually earned by a wide network of cruise ship stakeholders.
“The Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago usually earns revenue from rates and charges such as head tax, port dues for use of the harbor and berthing dues. In addition, shipping agents, tour operators, tour guides, transportation providers and hoteliers would have also registered significant losses,” Mitchell said.
He highlighted that in 2019, travel and tourism’s contribution to gross domestic product (GDP) was 7.4 per cent of the total economy. However, in 2020 the sector’s contribution to GDP declined to 4.2 per cent.
“In addition, whereas tourism contributed 8.9 per cent to total employment in 2019, the Covid-19 pandemic took its toll with a total employment contribution of 6.8 per cent and an estimated job loss of 25.2 per cent.”
Cruise season coming up
The minister pointed out that, the new cruise line, Island Yacht Cruises, is set to kick off a strong 2022/2023 cruise ship season with a dedicated homeport in Scarborough, Tobago and regular visits to Trinidad as part of its Southern Caribbean itinerary. After an absence of two years following the closure of the border to cruise ships, Mitchell noted that cruise shipping will resume with the season starting in November 2022 and continuing through to April 2023.
“All reports indicate that there are approximately 70 calls to T&T’s shores during the cruise season. These 70 vessels will bring 282,791 passengers accompanied by 90,201 crew to both islands. This includes a proposed charter for Carnival 2023, which may occur overnight during the Carnival season.
“The upcoming cruise season will therefore see an almost 200 per cent increase in calls when compared to 2019/2020, which saw 25 calls scheduled from November 2019 to April 2020. However, the season was curtailed in March 2020 due to the ensuing pandemic,” he explained.
One of the big wins for this season Mitchell eagerly highlighted was the return of Royal Caribbean Cruise Line after a 24-year absence.
“The line will make 24 calls to Trinidad and Tobago with 14 calls to Port of Spain and ten to Scarborough.” On Monday, a signing ceremony between the Ministry Tourism, Culture and the Arts and Royal Caribbean was held, signalling the start of a recruitment drive for close to 2,000 nationals to work on the international cruise ship line.