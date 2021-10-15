Mitchell welcomes return of KLM

TOURISM Minister Randall Mitchell says he is eagerly looking forward to the return of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight to Trinidad and Tobago from Amsterdam tomorrow, as the tourism industry needs the boost in light of the ravaging effects caused by Covid-19.
Speaking to the Express on Thursday Mitchell said it’s a thrilling experience that KLM is returning after several years with three flights per week out of Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam.
“This route opens up a number of opportunities for us to attract visitors from across Europe as well as other markets to experience our vibrant culture, festivals, and the sun, sea and sand that both Trinidad and Tobago offers.”
The minister highlighted that during the European winter season, T&T will offer a unique two-for-one package, which Tourism Trinidad Limited (TTL) will aggressively market to visitors.
“They will have a chance to experience the undeniable beauty of untouched, unspoiled Tobago via a 15 minute plane ride, or a 2 1/2 hour fast-ferry service. Our new room stock, and those under construction will certainly complement our marketing initiatives. We are all extremely excited,” Mitchell said.
He explained that the route also gives T&T creatives the opportunity to explore deepening their involvement in the Rotterdam Carnival and vice versa.
“The re-entry of KLM into Trinidad and Tobago signals that as a destination, we remain an attractive vacation option for visitors from not only our existing source markets, but also new and emerging markets,” Mitchell added.
At 5.30 p.m. this afternoon, a welcome reception and media briefing will be held at the International Departure Lounge, Piarco International Airport.
KLM is generally recognised as the oldest airline still in service, under its original name. The Dutch airline celebrated its 100th anniversary on October 7, 2019.
KLM made its first flight to T&T in 1938, according to The History of Aviation by Gerard Besson.
Airlines returning
International airlines are now returning to Trinidad and Tobago since this country reopened its borders on July 17.
On November 2, American Airlines will return and operate one daily flight out of its Miami (MIA) hub through to December 15.
United Airways will resume flying into Port of Spain from Houston, Texas from December 16.
According to the airlines website on December 3, Air Canada will resume service to POS out of the Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) on a twice weekly schedule Tuesdays and Fridays.
Meanwhile, on Virgin Atlantic website, the airline is scheduled to resume flights to Tobago from January 1, 2022. VS 177 leaves from London Heathrow (LHR) at 9.10 a.m. and arrives in Tobago (TAB) at 5 pm.
And, British Airways (BA) is expected to resume service to T&T on December 10.
T&T closed its borders to all commercial flights in March 2020, in an attempt to limit the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
When borders re-opened some 16 months later, Caribbean Airlines was first off the blocks, re-launching scheduled flights from July 17, 2021.