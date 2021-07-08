Mitsubishi contract cost T&T billions

The arrangements made by the former government caused the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago’s $2.1 billion loss.
And documentation at the ministries of the Attorney General and Energy reveal that the Kamla Persad-Bissessar government, on the eve of the 2015 general election, placed substantial pressure on public servants as it sought to sign off on a contract detrimental to NGC and the country.
So said Energy Minister Stuart Young at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference.
“For the UNC (United National Congress) to try to remove themselves from the responsibility for the ‘disaster’ and ‘decimation’ of the energy industry contract is completely misleading and an attempt to moonwalk into the shadows and disappear,” he said.
Young gave details leading up to, what he described as, the poorly negotiated contract by the UNC government.
Young said on September 14, 2015, the Government was approached by a shareholder of the Mitsubishi/NGC/Massy petrochemical plant for the provision of an opinion by the Attorney General with respect to the legal documentation for this project. “When files at the Ministry of Attorney General were perused, they reflected that pressures were being placed on the public servants at both the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of the Attorney General on Friday, September 4, 2015, the Friday before the general election. You have reflected in the Government files at both the ministries of Energy and the Attorney General’s office that pressure was being put on the public servants to hustle this contract through. Also on Monday, September 7, election day, substantial pressure was being put on the public servants at the Attorney General’s office for the Attorney General to be able to sign off on the final opinion that would have cast this contract in terms where we would not have been able to do anything,” he said.
“Let the former minister of energy (Kevin Ramnarine) and the former attorney general deny this because the documentation is there,” he said.
Young said he could not release the documents to the media because there was a lot of confidential commercial information in them. He said the public servants at the Ministry of the Attorney General resisted the pressure that was being put on them and “God smiled on Trinidad and Tobago”. He noted that Persad-Bissessar turned the sod on September 1, and public servants were pressured within days—the 4th and the 7th of September—to sign off on this deal and cast it in stone.
He said the Government discovered that there were causes for concern that potentially exposed T&T to billions of dollars’ worth of claims coming out of this single contract.
“An inspection of the files in the Attorney General’s office revealed that the legal officers in the Solicitor General’s office did not agree to the Attorney General issuing the requested opinion. The legal officers objected in red ink—that is the highest level of objection that is possible—to what had been agreed to, prior to September 7, 2015. The legal officer wrote: I am of the view that no legal opinion should be given as per my comments,” Young stated.
“These warnings were coupled with written warnings issued to the former minister of finance (Larry Howai) and the former minister of energy that the agreements they were proposing to be entered into, exposed NGC to claims, damages and losses,” Young said.
“So to read that former minister of energy is saying he really didn’t know all of the details... I want the population to know how far persons would go to mislead us with respect to the malfeasance, the negligence and the destruction and decimation of the energy sector in that period of 2010 to 2015.
Red flags
He said the red flags were set out in a letter from then NGC chairman to Howai, and was copied to Ramnarine.
Young said the Cabinet approved the project in December 2014 and informed NGC in January 2015. Young said according to the terms approved by the UNC government was that NGC, a 20 per cent shareholder, would carry the whole debt if the project failed and would have to pay the Government of Japan Bank, but that NGC would not get full ownership of the plant, even though it would have taken full responsibility for the debt obligations.
Young said concessions were initially given by that Government because the plant was being located on a green field (at La Brea), but the plant was eventually erected at Point Lisas with the same benefits it had been granted for the green field site. And the existing plants at Point Lisas demanded the same terms and the Government had to renegotiate all the concessions.
“To come now and try to say ‘don’t blame the UNC’. I was stating the God-given facts that cannot change. You cannot rewrite history. What they did there has led to the unfortunate loss that NGC has had to book. Add to that the half-billion in claims that NGC had to book this year, all flowing out of this one negotiation that they did,” he said.
“They like to talk about what they did to the energy industry. In 2010 to 2015 they decimated the energy industry of T&T. The one deal under the (government of) former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar... has cost the taxpayers of this country billions of dollars. And if this Government didn’t renegotiate the way we did it would have been even more billions of dollars. So don’t come now, and I saw the Member (of Parliament) for Pointe-a-Pierre put out a rambling statement as well, attacking me, I have no problem anybody can attack me, but deal with the facts... What I have said is irrefutable. NGC loss and the continued losses are as a result of that tenure. What we have been doing is trying to turn that around. So don’t come and say ‘you (the PNM Government) went off to negotiate and it is your fault’. We did the best we could with already executed contracts,” he said. He said it was due to the good-faith relations between T&T and Japan that the Government succeeded in the renegotiation.