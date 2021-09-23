After Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s announcement yesterday that several sectors which have been closed for months will be reopened but only to fully vaccinated people, several employers said they felt they were being placed in the hot seat.
Though many business owners said they welcomed “safe zones” for restaurants, cinemas, gyms and entertainment centres, they believed there was mixed messaging from those in authority concerning vaccinating staff.
A few businesses also called for a later curfew time, and questioned the no-alcohol stipulation at bars and restaurants.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Commerce said in a statement, “The TT Chamber fully supports the initiative taken by the Government to implement safe zones. These are practical and achievable temporary measures with minimal disruption to restart our economy safely, until the public health threat is behind us. We believe this is the most effective mechanism to protect the unvaccinated while allowing those who are vaccinated to take part in higher risk activities.”
It said the safe zone initiative was not unique as the world learns to live in a Covid-19 environment many countries in Europe, the Far East, many provinces in Canada, and states in the USA, even countries closer to home, Guyana and Antigua, have implemented similar systems.
“Trinidad and Tobago sits at a critical juncture in our efforts to move beyond the pandemic. The Government has indicated that they have enough vaccines to bring us close to herd immunity. Being vaccinated provides substantial protection against illness and death and every citizen who can be vaccinated should do so. Some persons have legitimate medical reasons for not being vaccinated which need to be considered in the protocols developed,” the TT Chamber said.
It added: “We recognise that any initiative creates some amount of burden and cost for businesses. Still, these are relatively reasonable compared to the significant cost of ongoing disruption and uncertainty in our economy and in people’s lives.
“While relaxing the curfew is a step in the right direction, we look forward to the continued easing of the curfew which will allow businesses to run more efficiently. With effective leadership, we will beat this pandemic. But we all need to do our part. We believe the safe zone initiative balances respect for lives and livelihoods as we move our country forward together.”
But businesspeople also had concerns.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Trent Restaurants Ltd chief executive Peter George said, “It’s been 18 months of holding our breaths. Realistically if you look at what we have here, first of all, the Prime Minister three or four weeks ago said you have to be vaccinated to come to these places and your workers should be vaccinated. Then on the Trevor Noah show recently, the Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, when asked if persons need to be vaccinated to enter certain establishments said ‘that’s absolutely not true’. The Industrial Court’s president Deborah Thomas-Felix also said employers cannot force workers to be vaccinated. Now, the Prime Minister has said you need to be vaccinated to work. The back-and-forth thing has now placed us in the quagmire that we are in.
“We as employers now have the responsibility of making staff get vaccinated. (The Government) has not mandated it, but it’s a quasi-mandate because no shot means you cannot go to work, which means you cannot provide for your family.”
George said: “I am vaccinated, we have done everything in our power to encourage our staff to be vaccinated but my biggest concern is the divisiveness that this virus has caused placing the business community, all restaurants, cinemas, bars, casinos to face the brunt of it.”
Similarly, president of the Greater San Fernando area Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC) Kiran Singh said the “concerns of the GSFCC at this time are we believe some clarification is warranted on the no serving of alcohol statement. Hopefully it means that a take-away option will be made available for alcohol sale, as was previously done. Secondly, the existing laws of this country do not allow for mandatory vaccinations. Employers cannot coerce employees to become vaccinated, so what criteria is the Government using to designate a safe zones?”
Proof of vaccination may be a deterrent to commerce, he argued.
“Carrying an immunisation card on your person is somewhat impractical, so we would hope that there would be an electronic method of proving vaccination status. And finally, the fines for not adhering to the new regulations would require some legislation,” Singh told the Express.
President of the Barkeepers & Operators Association Trinidad and Tobago Satesh Moonasar said, “We are glad to have the opportunity to have our doors open again. However, there are still some questions that are left unanswered so we hope to have some stakeholder meetings in the near future to get the clarification we need going forward.
“With the ‘no alcohol consumption’ at the bars, how would we be allowed to go about this? What are the protocols set to determine a safe zone? And what are the penalties attached to non-compliance?”
He said the association was pleased to see some ideas from the proposal it presented being already implemented.
Moonasar said the latest proposal was sent to the Health Minister and relevant authorities just last week.
In addition to restaurants and bars, employees at casinos and cinemas would also need to be vaccinated to operate.
Speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, MovieTowne owner Derek Chin said, “Just like we have adjusted to security checks and X-ray scanners prior to boarding an aircraft because of the threat of terrorism, well now we have the threat of Covidism, and being vaccinated and PCR tests are the new controls. Unfortunately, this is the new norm. We will now have to show vaccinated cards or codes to be allowed into all events. You will have to enter Carnival fetes with such, sporting events and parties with proof of vaccination. People have to adjust to these new controls and comply.”
He added: “You cannot enter the USA without proof of vaccination come November, so you can quarrel all day but that’s the way of the new normal in our lives. Businesses have to decide and let their employees know it’s either we reopen with 70 per cent of our employees vaccinated or close if the balance (of employees) don’t want to be vaccinated and everybody will have to go home and suffer more. We all have to adjust whether we like it or not.
“I congratulate the Prime Minister and the Government for at last taking the bold step and reopening as much of the economy as is possible, given the ongoing threat of the pandemic. It certainly is a relief and the Prime Minister has made it clear that it’s still dicey, but appears to understand the dilemma. We need to reopen and balance the situation. Certainly there will be negatives, but having these safe zones and being vaccinated is the best option to open the country. All over the developed world this is the direction and it will be the norm that we talk about under the threat of Covid,” he added.
Later curfew
The business owners also called for a later curfew time.
George said, “We graciously have been allowed one extra hour. However, that means that the last table in a restaurant will probably be at 7.30 p.m., no later. What sense does that make? Again, we’ve held our breaths for 18 months, one hour really does not make any sense. As a customer, are you going to come to a restaurant with mask on, no alcohol served, walk with your vaccination card, only to be told you must be there by 7.30 p.m.? Now don’t get me wrong, it is a positive step in the right direction, but I just don’t know how this is going to move the needle. If when restaurants reopen, the curfew goes to 11 p.m. or midnight, then that’s a difference.”
Likewise Chin said, “I would like to see the curfew hours go to 11 p.m. and two alcohol beverages per adult customer. Bars would find it difficult to open to sell just soft drinks and obviously drinks will be sold under the counter. So have a compromise and see how it goes.”
And Singh said, “The reduction of the curfew hours, now starting at 10 p.m., will also generate additional business activity. We continue to advocate for a further shift of closing hours to 11 p.m. or possibly midnight.”