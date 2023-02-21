Mixed response from south hotels, bars to Carnival 2023

Several hotels in central and south Trinidad have benefited from the boost in arrivals for the Carnival season, with some being fully booked a month in advance. Others have not done as well with less than 50 per cent occupancy rates.
Giselle Matthews, owner of Elle’s B&B in San Fernando told the Express Business on Friday that she opened her bed and breakfast in 2019 and was enjoying the success of being fully booked on a regular basis, but that all changed when the pandemic hit in 2020.
She said, “I was forced to close for two years and have only been open for four months... I’m only at 25 per cent capacity during Carnival season.”
In Claxton Bay, Cara Hotel has recorded 50 per cent occupancy, while Linx Suites Hotel and Conference Centre has not seen a bounce from Carnival.
Even though hotels and other parts of the country are recovering from the damage caused by the pandemic, some hoteliers say that the industry hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels just yet.
Trade Winds Hotel had a 70 per cent occupancy rate for the Carnival season; D Mansion Resort in Claxton Bay and Vintage Oaks Hideaway are both fully booked, while Pappy’s Ranch and Resort in Penal and the Metro Hotel in Couva both said they were over 90 per cent full.
In an effort to attract guests, some hotels in south Trinidad have offered special packages with smaller enterprises, like bed and breakfasts, providing more affordable choices. Individual and family packages costing between $2,000 and $5,000 are available at D Mansion Resort. A two-night stay package at Cara Hotel for the Carnival season is $3,295 and includes a welcome drink, a three-course dinner with a complimentary beverage each night, and a buffet breakfast each day. An overnight stay at Pappy’s Ranch and Resort costs $2,500 for a crew of two to six people and $3,800 for seven to ten people.
Bevon Wears, owner of D Mansion Resort revealed business improved a little in August and “is steady, but it’s still not what it was before Covid-19”.
Wears said he is fortunate to have been booked out more than a month before Carnival.
“The digital era is now a reality. The pandemic made it more of an inevitability, which heightened the need and want for more of it as people had to use it to socialise, amuse themselves, purchase stuff, and engage in other daily activities. Given the concerns people have about safety, particularly in public settings, individuals’ persistent preference for technology, such as touch-free payments and app-based self-check-ins and check-outs, is understandable. Thus, it’s critical to maintain existing clientele while attracting new ones,” he said.
President of the Barkeepers and Operators Association of Trinidad and Tobago Sateesh Moonasar said while Carnival 2023 has been dubbed “The Mother of All Carnivals,” in his opinion it did not live up to the hype.
In a telephone interview with the Express Business, Moonasar said last week the Promoters Association of Trinidad and Tobago noted the turnout at some of the Carnival events that are known to draw a large crowd just did not reach pre-pandemic levels. It’s the same for bartenders, he said. Overall, the Carnival period has been much slower than we expected. The bar industry, I would say, is currently at 60-65 per cent.
Moonasar said, “Since last year, I have seen a lot of restaurants and bars go up for sale. Many people just could not keep their businesses afloat. I have been in the bar industry for over 20 years and a bar owner for eight years, and given the present economic climate, it has taken everything in me to keep my business afloat.”
President of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh said this year has been regarded as the “Mother of All Carnivals”, and with that comes expectations.
He said, “Businesses have reported mixed revenue streams since the start of the Carnival season. All business owners would have liked to make money directly from the season, but it is clear that some areas are doing better than others.”
Derek Smith, the owner of Vibz Restaurant and Bar, said the food and beverage sector isn’t performing as well as expected, “Bars and pubs haven’t seen big sales increases. The number of fetes seems to be putting a damper on sales.”
While Moonasar expected a slight increase closer to Carnival Monday and Tuesday as more events took place and visitors arrived, he did not expect it to make a significant dent on a sluggish economy.
Many bar owners have had to reinvent their business models since the pandemic has changed how customers spend their money. Some bar owners have had to include specialty cocktails or add food that they didn’t serve before, as well as offer specials and discounts.
He said, “Some bar owners, due to their geographical location, fare better than others. Those that have their business in highly populated areas like Port of Spain, Chaguanas, and San Fernando, nearer to event venues, can see better sales, but as you get to more rural areas in deep south, business becomes non-existent.”