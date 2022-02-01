MMRF, why is it important?

Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission
As per Section 6 of the Securities Act, Chapter 83:02, of the Laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (SA), one of the critical functions of the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC), is to “assess, measure and evaluate risk exposure in the securities industry”. The Micro and Macro-Prudential Reporting Framework (MMRF), is one of the many tools utilised by the TTSEC to achieve this mandate and is the focus of this article.
The MMRF commenced after consultations with the Caribbean Technical Assistance Centre (CARTAC) and is in accordance with Principle 6 of Securities Regulation as prescribed by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). This framework captures key financial and statistical data from Registrants which is analysed and evaluated to ascertain the health, soundness and vulnerabilities of the local securities market. An Order was issued by the TTSEC on September 16th, 2016, which requires Registrants to submit data through the use of 11 forms within 30 days of the end of each calendar quarter. Each form captures specific information based on the business activities of registrants and are listed below as follows:
• SEC-MMRF01 Balance Sheet and Client Assets;
• SEC-MMRF02 Income and Expenditure;
• SEC-MMRF03 Collective Investment Schemes Portfolio Composition;
• SEC-MMRF04 Securities Held by Firm Not Assigned to Repos;
• SEC-MMRF05 Broker-Dealers Repo Portfolio Composition - Assets and Liabilities;
• SEC-MMRF06 Broker-Dealers Repo Activity Summary;
• SEC-MMRF07 Broker-Dealers Repo Transactions;
• SEC-MMRF08 Broker-Dealers Transactions - Over the Counter / Margin Trading;
• SEC-MMRF09 CIS Investor Breakdown;
• SEC-MMRF10 CIS Portfolio Transactions; and
• SEC-MMRF11 Broker-Dealers Private Placement Transactions (Primary Issues).
Failure to submit the relevant MMRF forms is a breach of the stated Order. As such, Registrants can be charged with administrative fines up to a maximum of TT$500,000.00 in accordance with Sections 156(1) and 165(2) of the SA.
To date, the TTSEC has received MMRF data from registrants for all quarters since 2016 to present and has produced several reports on capital market developments within Trinidad and Tobago. One such report is the Securities Market Bulletin (SMB); which is produced on a semi-annual basis. At the time of this article, there have been seven (7) publications of the SMB; all of which can be accessed via the TTSEC’s website https://www.ttsec.org.tt/publications-and-research/?_sft_category=securities-market-bulletin.
The table below shows some of the key statistics collected from the MMRF on the securities market.
Description June 2020 Sept 2020 Dec 2020 Mar 2021 June 2021
CIS AUM (TT$Mn) 57,004 59,516 60,306 60,939 62,298
% CIS AUM Fixed NAV 58 58 58 58 58
% CIS AUM Floating NAV 42 42 42 42 42
CIS Net Sales/(Redemptions) (TT$Mn) 1,084 1231 819 812 617
Number of CISs 68 68 68 68 69
Number of CIS Managers 15 15 15 15 15
Repo Assets (TT$Mn) 3,990 4,366 4,376 7,155 7,017
Repo Liabilities (TT$Mn) 3,736 4,103 3,936 6,608 6,487
No. of Repo Contracts in issue 1,458 1,541 1,600 1,794 1,814
No. of Repo Dealers 12 11 11 12 13
Average Repo Maturity (mths) 9 11 9 11 11
Average Repo Return (%) 2.95 2.65 2.91 2.71 2.64
Value of GORTT Bond Issues, (TT$Mn) 29,975 29,778 29,446 29,441 28,436
Market Capitalisation (TTD market) (TT$Mn) 134,376 135,041 135,639 137,537 140,185
Market Capitalisation (USD market) (US$Mn) 22 22 22 22 19
Value of OTC Transactions, (TT$Mn) 1,943 1,197 2,407 1,342 1,530
Number of OTC Transactions 778 1197 874 869 839
While the SMB is one of the TTSEC’s most prominent publication, the MMRF data is also utilised in the TTSEC’s Stress Testing and Risk Based Supervisory (RBS) Frameworks. Stress Testing is a risk management technique which is used to gauge vulnerabilities of an institution’s financial condition, as a result of unfavourable scenarios. RBS, while similar, is designed to identify the most critical risks faced by an institution to ensure that strategies are implemented to reduce such events from occurring. Most recently, the MMRF data was also used to analyse the impact of Covid-19 on the local securities market.
The data collected through MMRF is therefore of utmost importance, as it provides the TTSEC with a comprehensive view of the local market performance, thereby supporting our goal of protecting investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices.
It also provides the TTSEC with the ability to produce further analytical reports in the future. The data is also used to provide registrants with an individualised report on their business activities within the securities market.
For more information on the securities market and the role and functions of the TTSEC, please visit our corporate website at www.ttsec.org.tt. To become a smart investor, download our Investor Protection Mobile Application via the Google Play and Apple Stores. You can also take the investor education online course on our investor education website, www.InvestUcateTT.com, and test your knowledge in our interactive investing game InvestorQuestTT at www.InvestorQuest-tt.com, and remember, to connect with us via Facebook; Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn or You Tube.