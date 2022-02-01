MMRF, why is it important?

Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission

As per Section 6 of the Securities Act, Chapter 83:02, of the Laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (SA), one of the critical functions of the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC), is to “assess, measure and evaluate risk exposure in the securities industry”. The Micro and Macro-Prudential Reporting Framework (MMRF), is one of the many tools utilised by the TTSEC to achieve this mandate and is the focus of this article.

The MMRF commenced after consultations with the Caribbean Technical Assistance Centre (CARTAC) and is in accordance with Principle 6 of Securities Regulation as prescribed by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). This framework captures key financial and statistical data from Registrants which is analysed and evaluated to ascertain the health, soundness and vulnerabilities of the local securities market. An Order was issued by the TTSEC on September 16th, 2016, which requires Registrants to submit data through the use of 11 forms within 30 days of the end of each calendar quarter. Each form captures specific information based on the business activities of registrants and are listed below as follows:

• SEC-MMRF01 Balance Sheet and Client Assets;

• SEC-MMRF02 Income and Expenditure;

• SEC-MMRF03 Collective Investment Schemes Portfolio Composition;

• SEC-MMRF04 Securities Held by Firm Not Assigned to Repos;

• SEC-MMRF05 Broker-Dealers Repo Portfolio Composition - Assets and Liabilities;

• SEC-MMRF06 Broker-Dealers Repo Activity Summary;

• SEC-MMRF07 Broker-Dealers Repo Transactions;

• SEC-MMRF08 Broker-Dealers Transactions - Over the Counter / Margin Trading;

• SEC-MMRF09 CIS Investor Breakdown;

• SEC-MMRF10 CIS Portfolio Transactions; and

• SEC-MMRF11 Broker-Dealers Private Placement Transactions (Primary Issues).

Failure to submit the relevant MMRF forms is a breach of the stated Order. As such, Registrants can be charged with administrative fines up to a maximum of TT$500,000.00 in accordance with Sections 156(1) and 165(2) of the SA.

To date, the TTSEC has received MMRF data from registrants for all quarters since 2016 to present and has produced several reports on capital market developments within Trinidad and Tobago. One such report is the Securities Market Bulletin (SMB); which is produced on a semi-annual basis. At the time of this article, there have been seven (7) publications of the SMB; all of which can be accessed via the TTSEC’s website https://www.ttsec.org.tt/publications-and-research/?_sft_category=securities-market-bulletin.

The table below shows some of the key statistics collected from the MMRF on the securities market.

Description June 2020 Sept 2020 Dec 2020 Mar 2021 June 2021

CIS AUM (TT$Mn) 57,004 59,516 60,306 60,939 62,298

% CIS AUM Fixed NAV 58 58 58 58 58

% CIS AUM Floating NAV 42 42 42 42 42

CIS Net Sales/(Redemptions) (TT$Mn) 1,084 1231 819 812 617

Number of CISs 68 68 68 68 69

Number of CIS Managers 15 15 15 15 15

Repo Assets (TT$Mn) 3,990 4,366 4,376 7,155 7,017

Repo Liabilities (TT$Mn) 3,736 4,103 3,936 6,608 6,487

No. of Repo Contracts in issue 1,458 1,541 1,600 1,794 1,814

No. of Repo Dealers 12 11 11 12 13

Average Repo Maturity (mths) 9 11 9 11 11

Average Repo Return (%) 2.95 2.65 2.91 2.71 2.64

Value of GORTT Bond Issues, (TT$Mn) 29,975 29,778 29,446 29,441 28,436

Market Capitalisation (TTD market) (TT$Mn) 134,376 135,041 135,639 137,537 140,185

Market Capitalisation (USD market) (US$Mn) 22 22 22 22 19

Value of OTC Transactions, (TT$Mn) 1,943 1,197 2,407 1,342 1,530

Number of OTC Transactions 778 1197 874 869 839

While the SMB is one of the TTSEC’s most prominent publication, the MMRF data is also utilised in the TTSEC’s Stress Testing and Risk Based Supervisory (RBS) Frameworks. Stress Testing is a risk management technique which is used to gauge vulnerabilities of an institution’s financial condition, as a result of unfavourable scenarios. RBS, while similar, is designed to identify the most critical risks faced by an institution to ensure that strategies are implemented to reduce such events from occurring. Most recently, the MMRF data was also used to analyse the impact of Covid-19 on the local securities market.

The data collected through MMRF is therefore of utmost importance, as it provides the TTSEC with a comprehensive view of the local market performance, thereby supporting our goal of protecting investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices.

It also provides the TTSEC with the ability to produce further analytical reports in the future. The data is also used to provide registrants with an individualised report on their business activities within the securities market.

For more information on the securities market and the role and functions of the TTSEC, please visit our corporate website at www.ttsec.org.tt. To become a smart investor, download our Investor Protection Mobile Application via the Google Play and Apple Stores. You can also take the investor education online course on our investor education website, www.InvestUcateTT.com, and test your knowledge in our interactive investing game InvestorQuestTT at www.InvestorQuest-tt.com, and remember, to connect with us via Facebook; Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn or You Tube.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

More optimism about economic prospects

More optimism about economic prospects

WITH the Covid-19 pandemic still very much present in many countries, the local business community is confident the economy will grow this year.

This is according to an Ernst and Young survey conducted with members of the American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (AMCHAM TT).

CLICO fighting to get Angostura shares

CLICO fighting to get Angostura shares

CL FINANCIAL (CLF) shareholders will have to wait to get a dividend from the company which is in liquidation.

In its ninth report to the Court for the period June 18 to December 22, 2021, the liquidators said that while the company received dividends from its subsidiaries for the reporting period, its creditors were first in line to be paid.

Bringing innovation to cake mixes

Bringing innovation to cake mixes

IF YOU enjoy eating products made from all-purpose flour, why not try a healthier alternative?

Kevon Singh is the founder and owner of Health Mix, a company that develops and produces cake mixes utilising healthier flour substitutes. One of the main ingredients in his cake mixes is peewah flour.

New Suriname airline hopes to fly by October

New Suriname airline hopes to fly by October

SURINAME-based Angel Airways, says it plans to take to the skies in October to service the Caribbean and international routes.

The airline, whose major shareholder is Guyana-based businessman, Jayson Aaron, chief executive officer of Aaron Royality Inc, said it plans to operate a twice weekly flight between Suriname and the Netherlands with onward destinations to countries such as Thailand, Indonesia and China.

‘Severe shortcomings’ in evidence

‘Severe shortcomings’ in evidence

A LAWSUIT brought against Trinidad and Tobago by Belize over an alleged failure by this country to apply the Common External Tariff (CET) on brown sugar imported from outside Caricom has been dismissed.

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) yesterday dismissed the claim, saying there were “severe shortcomings” in the evidence provided by Belize to support its allegations.

MMRF, why is it important?

MMRF, why is it important?

Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission

As per Section 6 of the Securities Act, Chapter 83:02, of the Laws of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (SA), one of the critical functions of the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC), is to “assess, measure and evaluate risk exposure in the securities industry”. The Micro and Macro-Prudential Reporting Framework (MMRF), is one of the many tools utilised by the TTSEC to achieve this mandate and is the focus of this article.