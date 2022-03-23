PRESIDENT of NGC CNG Company Limited, Curtis Mohammed, is due to depart the company, a wholly owned subsidiary of State-owned National Gas Company, on April 21, ahead of his pending leave and retirement in October 2022.
The announcement of Mohammed’s departure from the company follows Prime Minister Keith Rowley’s description of the country’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) policy as being “now pretty close to obsolete” at a Conversations with the Prime Minister on March 8.
In a statement yesterday, NGC CNG credited Mohammed with spearheading the company’s CNG division between 2013 and 2022, delivering some TTD$1.17 billion of business and benefits to consumers and other stakeholders.
NGC said at the time of Mohammed assuming the leadership of the company, NGC CNG had a mandate to establish 22 service stations and convert approximately 17,500 vehicles. T&T’s gas company praised Mohammed for his sterling track record for delivering on plan, meeting all the targets, and continuing to grow usership, especially among long haul drivers, through expansion and upgrade of stations.
Commenting on Mohammed’s departure, NGC Group Chairman Conrad Enill said, “Curtis Mohammed has been instrumental in NGC CNG meeting the aggressive targets it set itself just a few years ago. Focused marketing and creative engagement of the driving public have been at the centre of his thrust to reduce carbon emissions and the reliance on gas volumes.
“Under his leadership we now have 17 refuelling stations—some in various stages of upgrade to new state-of-the art systems.”
NGC said currently CNG remains the only technology that can be used with Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles to reduce both costs and carbon emissions.
CNG converted vehicles burn 30 per cent less carbon, and cost 80 per cent less to operate.
Prior to his role as President of NGC CNG, Mohammed served as vice president, gas transmission and distribution at NGC where he developed and headed the national CNG initiative.