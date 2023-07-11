Monitor funding for illegal firearms into T&T

EXECUTIVE director of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) Dawne Spicer believes financial institutions hold the power to help stem the tide of funding that perpetuates the influx of illegal firearms into this country.
And it is a power that Spicer hopes they will begin to wield.
Spicer made the comments in response to a question during a webinar hosted by the Institute of International Relations at The University of the West Indies, and the Caribbean Policy Consortium, in collaboration with the ABA Criminal Justice, titled “Taking the profit out of illicit trafficking of firearms in Latin America and the Caribbean.”
“Yes, there’s always more that can be done, especially since the financial institutions and the associations, etc, are set up to monitor through these same FATF (Financial Action Task Force) standards, and recommendations to know their customers, to know their patterns of financial activity, to trace flows of funding, etcetera. So I think there is more than can be done in that regard in understanding where the money is coming from, if the money is from an unusual source for a particular type of customer, the business they’re in and where that money is going to,” Spicer said.
Spicer said money laundering is also something that can play a part there.
“But it takes a lot of cooperation and exchanging of information and a willingness to file those suspicious transactions or suspicious activity reports and provide that type of information that would then help investigators. So yes, there is more that can be done and should be done in that regard,” she said.
CFATF is an organisation of 24 states of the Caribbean Basin, Central and South America, which have agreed to implement common countermeasures to address money laundering.
It was established as a result of meetings convened in Aruba in May 1990 and Jamaica in November 1992.
Bruce Zagaris, a fellow with the Caribbean Policy Consortium and partner at Berliner Corcoran and Rowe, who hosted the webinar questioned if it was time to start naming and shaming institutions into action.
“Presumably, if there were, a study like Mexico is starting to do that shows that certain financial institutions, or financial intermediaries, are processing most of the trafficking of guns. If they were to name those financial institutions one would think that the FIUs of the world, the FATFs of the world would think about applying enhanced due diligence if those financial institutions are trying to do international business or even eventually the country that originates those financial transactions,” Zagaris said.
“Well, certainly. the first thing that comes to mind when you said that was, it would be a great reputational risk to the financial institution to be called out like that and that is something that they would want to avoid. So I suppose the possibility of that happening in itself would put pressure on financial institutions to act a bit more diligently,” Spicer said.
“Not that they are not acting diligently now, but when you know, as you say, pay more attention to the financial flows and where the money is coming from, especially when they are intermediaries in the transactions,” she said.
Spicer said between 2014 and 2019 more than 6,000 US firearms were recovered in the Caribbean.
“More than half the murders occurring in the Caribbean involve the use of a firearm, and this is based on this study done by Caricom IMPACS and the Small Arms Survey. It’s a recent study April 2023 and I think it’s a must-read for anyone on this topic,” Spicer said.
Spicer said according to statistics compiled by Inside Crime, the Caribbean accounted for four of the five most murderous countries and territories in the region in 2022, with the overwhelming number of crimes involving firearms.
The Turks and Caicos Islands topped the rankings, followed by Jamaica, Venezuela, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
“These are facts and statistics that we hope to change in the future, especially based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of 2030 and the reduction of illicit firearms,” she said.
Spicer said gun violence and the trafficking of guns remains an important issue for the region.
“All these statistics show the negative impact that it’s having on the Caribbean region. So looking forward to seeing the work that’s going to be done collaboratively between the Caricom countries, the heads there, of course, are fully behind it, as we can see with all the agreements signed. And of course, in cooperation with the United States, Interpol,” she said.
Spicer said given that the majority of illicit firearms entering the Caribbean are coming from the United States, Caricom countries should stand with Mexico on the issue.
Trinidad and Tobago and several other Caricom countries have joined a brief filed by Mexico in the United States Court of Appeal in the First Circuit, in support of a US$10 billion suit to hold US gun manufacturers liable for the harm caused by their products.
The named defendants in the US$10 billion suit include seven major gun manufacturers and one gun wholesaler and distributor.
Alejandro Celorio, Legal Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Mexico told the webinar that despite having lost an initial approach to US authorities Mexico intends to continue fighting.
“I would wonder if any other industry knew that their product is used to kill, destroy, or harm people in the United States and in other countries they would be perhaps interested because of their own prestige and their own brand, and try to identify those bad actors that are selling to criminals or to small purchasers,” Celorio said.
“But now suddenly the gun industry seems not to be interested in doing this. So this missing link is a component in trying to address the issue of illicit trafficking of weapons and the armed violence that it generates. It’s interesting to say that that armed violence that we’re seeing in the region is causing internal displacement, and then irregular migration to the United States,” he said.
Celorio said it was quite ironic that the same people that complain about the regular migration are also those that are encouraging the illicit trafficking of weapons through their negligence and their irresponsible sale.
Dean of the faculty of social sciences Dr Acolla Lewis-Cameron said an Americas Quarterly article published in May stated that small arms and light weapons trafficked across the region were responsible for over 60 per cent of homicides.
“Moreover, the article indicates that in 2018 it was estimated that over 60 million firearms, with the hands of civilians in the region, both legally as well as illegally owned,” Lewis-Cameron said.