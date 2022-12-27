Monster storm bad for business

Major US airlines were broadsided by the massive weekend winter storm that swept across large swathes of the country but had largely recovered heading into Monday, except for one.

Problems at Southwest Airlines appeared to snowball after the worst of the storm passed. It cancelled more than 70 per cent of its flights on Monday, more than 60 per cent yesterday, and warned that it would operate just over a third of its usual schedule in the days ahead to allow crews to get back to where they needed to be.