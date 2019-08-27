Moonilal: Quamina needs to quit

OROPOUCHE East Member of Parliament Dr Roodal Moonilal is calling for the immediate resignation of newly appointed chairman for Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) Michael Quamina on the grounds of apparent bias and conflict of interest.
Speaking during the United National Congress (UNC) Monday Night Forum at the Debe High School, Moonilal said Quamina, who is also Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s personal attorney, “cannot serve two masters” given his new role as chairman and that of the attorney to the Prime Minister.