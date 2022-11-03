Moonilal: Scrap housing project at Todd Street

OROPOUCHE East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said yesterday the Government must “abandon its madcap plan” to construct houses at Todd Street, calling the area the “most crowded area of San Fernando, the country’s second city”.
Moonilal is among those backing a group of residents opposed to a Ministry of Housing plan to develop low-cost residential units on a State-owned parcel of land allocated to the Ministry of Education.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has also warned the Government that legal action will be taken to stop the project if the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) proceeds.
Spokesperson for residents against the project, Pundit Rudranath Maharaj, has said the development would decimate already limited green space and increase traffic, among other negative impacts.
The HDC has sought one hectare of the ten-hectare parcel, for which the Ministry of Education has granted approval as required by law, Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis said on Tuesday.
Robinson-Regis said the parcel was allocated for urban use and the HDC was required to seek the approval of the Ministry of Education for a change of land use, which it did and had received in March this year. No work has been done at the site, she said, and the HDC is currently awaiting approval for the outline planning for the project, from the Town and Country Planning Division.
Moonilal, however, said last week that in July this year, HDC managing director Jayselle McFarlene was informed via letter by the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education that the ministry had done a site visit and had “substantiated the need to retain the lands for its intended purpose”.
Moonilal said the letter stated that the Ministry of Education told the HDC, “In this regard, retaining the lands will present the opportunity for more green spaces and facilitate the construction of facilities and expansion of the academic and sporting curriculum for San Fernando West and San Fernando Central Secondary schools, which are both more than 50 years old.”
The parcel of land is located within what can be termed a school zone and is used by other schools in the area. Moonilal said the letter stated that “construction and development in the middle of both schools will add to the noise pollution, traffic congestion, and change the natural aesthetic of the area”.
Also, “In light of the foregoing and in recognition of the Ministry’s responsibility to ensure none of our nation’s youth is left behind, the Ministry is unable to accede to your request,” the letter stated, Moonilal had said.
Moonilal said in spite of these recommendations, the Cabinet agreed in September to the transfer of the parcel of land to build apartments.
He said the note demarcated that Cabinet agreed to the transfer of a parcel of State land, comprising about one hectare, to facilitate the development of multi-family housing, with an estimated yield of 72 apartment units, pursuant to section 13 of the Trinidad and Tobago Housing Development Corporation Act, Chap. 33:03.
In a statement yesterday, Moonilal said, “The Government must be decisive and scrap its scheme for this ill-advised, outrageous, and misconceived project at the already-congested Todd Street.”
He said in doing so, “the Rowley regime must ditch its deceit and duplicity, and level with the people of Trinidad and Tobago”.
“The sham and double-speak were evident within a few hours on Tuesday, when two Government officials made radically different statements with respect to the project,” he said.
Moonilal said HDC chairman, Noel Garcia, told a parliamentary committee that no decision had been taken to construct houses in the Todd Street community.
“A few hours later, Camille Robinson-Regis, the Minister of Housing, defended the proposed project and said approval had been received from the Ministry of Education to utilise the relevant site,” he stated.
“We call on Mr Garcia and the HDC to abandon this crazy plan,” he said.
‘Disturbing’
Moonilal questioned the land use approval granted by the Ministry of Education and said “it is disturbing that the consent was given by the Minister, a political appointee, and not from the Permanent Secretary, who four months after a site visit rejected the HDC’s proposal on the grounds that the area is a ‘school zone’”.
“Is the Minister of Education doing the work of the Permanent Secretary,” he asked.
He said the Opposition supported ramping up home construction but there were “available lands within minutes of San Fernando in Debe, Union Hall, Retrench and Golconda that can accommodate HDC housing units”.
He further stated that “this sophistry by the Government officials is another blatant attempt to hoodwink the population while constructing homes in a jam-packed district with several schools, homes, and commercial outlets”.
Moonilal said the Government “must appreciate that it would not succeed in browbeating citizens and erecting housing towers in an area that is already gridlocked”.
“The people of Trinidad and Tobago would publicly rally against this absurd and irresponsible undertaking,” Moonilal stated.
Garcia said this week that while there is land in areas like Golconda, there is a demand for housing in San Fernando.