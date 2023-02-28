More bad news for Imbert

Key Points
• Ammonia prices fall on global markets
• Outlook is for even lower prices
• Government’s revenue will be hurt
There is more bad news for Finance Minister Colm Imbert and the wider economy as ammonia prices have been falling globally and therefore lower revenue will accrue to the Government and the National Gas Company (NGC).
Within recent weeks there has been a steep and steady drop in the price of petrochemicals. Last week alone the fall was US$90 a tonne or close to a 15 per cent decline. There are some traders who are even suggesting that the Tampa settlement which guides the price T&T will get for its ammonia could cascade by as much as 25 per cent or US$200 per metric tonne (t).
The lower ammonia prices follow on the free will of Natural Gas Prices at the Henry Hub and softer oil prices for both West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude oil.
It means the Government is being hit all around with lower commodity prices and while according to the Central Bank, the Keith Rowley administration was able to achieve its revenues in the first quarter of the financial year, the second quarter has seen lower prices.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert is on record as saying the higher revenues received by the Government that led to both a budget surplus in 2022 and growth after seven years of decline was significantly helped by revenue from the petrochemical sector.
Imbert told the Lower House last year that the increase in government revenue for the first six months of the fiscal year was due to higher than anticipated receipts of taxes upon incomes and profits of $3.2 billion.
“If we drill into the figures what we find is that the good performance on taxes on incomes and profits was due to higher than projected receipts collected from other companies and that category includes the petrochemical companies which are proving to be a significant, let’s call it a life jacket for T&T, due to the considerably increased prices of petrochemicals,” Imbert said.
He added, “For those of us who monitor these things one would see that the prices of petrochemicals, ammonia, methanol, urea, etc have doubled, tripled and quadrupled over the last couple of years and the taxes from the petchem companies is a direct correlation with the prices of the end product, the petrochemicals, the methanol and so on. So we have had a significant boost from the petchem sector.”
US ammonia prices increased from US$487 per tonne in 2020 to US$746 per tonne in 2021, increasing US$259 per tonne, or a 53 per cent increase.
The price for ammonia in the US market then went to over US$1,400 a tonne last year. It is now less than half that price.
Argus Media is reporting general declines in ammonia prices in all regions.
In its February 23 bulletin it said, “Prices continue to correct lower across all regions, pressured by extremely weak spot demand, full storage tanks, and steady supply options globally.”
It noted that the key benchmarks have been steadily falling for the past six months, as the market continues to rebalance following several supply shocks in 2022.
It added, “But prices are now starting to register steep weekly drops in an attempt to reinvigorate buying interest.”
It noted that current market conditions suggest it is not a question of the price at the moment, but more a case of finding an import hub that has free capacity.
In the US, sentiment around the upcoming Tampa settlement is bearish with estimates of the contract ranging from US$600-675/t while traders say that a $200/t to the February settlement is not out of the question.
With the present fall in prices, Argus is suggesting it may need some plants globally to come offline to ensure that the prices stabilise.
Argus analysis of the market is in sync with that of S&P’s Ferticon which suggests that the ammonia market in and around Europe remains at a standstill, with the fertiliser season off to a disastrous start, clarity on nitrates fertiliser requirements in the region still lacking, and guidance is pending from Tampa, where a settlement between Yara and Mosaic for deliveries in March is due.
It noted, “The eyes of the market are fixed firmly on Tampa currently, with a significant decrease on the $790 cfr agreed for February broadly expected. It is widely anticipated that Yara and Mosaic will settle at around $600 CFR for March, with spectators citing poor demand for ammonia and slow nitrates fertiliser uptake in Europe, a lesser requirement from Morocco, and lackluster demand in the United States.”
Ferticon has reported that the cost of natural gas in Europe has also slipped and the front month price is currently averaging around €53/MWh for February, suggesting a total theoretical cost of production of just below US$600.
“The import market for ammonia in NW Europe is yet to reach such depths, but the pending settlement for March should set the stage for a further significant correction in and around Europe,” Ferticon noted.
Argus revealed that last month T&T exported a total of 330,000 t of ammonia and its spot prices are down.
“FOB (Freight on Board) prices face steep corrections as suppliers look to keep up with falling global sentiment. Spot prices are down nearly $60/t on the week to US$650-675/t fob, and could face further corrections once Tampa price is confirmed,” Argus reported.
Mr Imbert is also facing headwinds on constrained natural gas and crude oil production and as reported in the Express Business is also dealing with tax evasion by some businesses that are not paying their Value Added Taxes due to the state.