More bad news for Imbert

The first low-exhaust tug, which is owned by the National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago, was commissioned yesterday.

A vessel-commissioning ceremony was held at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel, in Port of Spain, and was attended by stakeholders from the maritime and energy sectors.

The ministry, in a news release, said the new 60-tonne bollard-pull tug, named National Energy Resilience, is International Marine Organisation (IMO) Tier III-certified, with technologies that reduce its nitrous oxides emissions by 80 per cent—making it the “cleanest” tug operating in Trinidad and Tobago and, at this time, the second in the region.