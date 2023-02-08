MORE business groups are coming forward to express their disagreement with the electricity rate increase proposed by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC). While some groups echo the sentiments of many residential customers standing totally against any rate increase at all, others also questioned RIC’s “bad timing” considering the present and increasing cost of living.
Speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, President of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GSFCC) Kiran Singh questioned how chambers would be able to absorb such costs at this time.
Singh said, “The rates they are proposing is in the range 74 to 77 percent. This chamber—and I am very aware that other chambers and other organisations have been expressing some grave concern, not just us—is wondering where are people going to find the money to meet this increased cost?
“For instance, if your bill is $50,000 for the month in the industrial bracket, it means your bill is going to go up to almost $90,000 overnight. That is the reality, it’s almost double. Where are people going to get this money? We can’t pass it on to somebody else. We still have other expenses; insurance, other utilities, impending property tax. It’s high.”
“The RIC has not implemented a rate increase for TTEC, two periods have elapsed since they were supposed to do that rate review so of course we’re not complaining about that... But who increases the cost of a good or service by almost 100 percent overnight? There is no preparation. There is no time to prepare financially to meet that increase. And while we’re talking about the Dragon gas deal and we have projected revenue streams that will come in and of course we’re excited about that, but to monetise that is going to take some time. It’s not going to happen in the short term by any means. While the grass is growing, the horse is starving,” he added.
The RIC held a public consultation with the GSFCC at Paria Suites Hotel and Conference Centre on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Singh said the rate increase will also cause industrial customers to carry a heavier burden since they already have to pay a reserve capacity cost.
“It is creating a lot of worry within the society and we really, really hope that there is some delay even before starting a prorated increase in the rates.”
Manufacturers concerned
The RIC also met with the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association (TTMA) at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, Port of Spain yesterday and they too were against the rate increase.
“The meeting was a productive one with concerns from the manufacturing community being ventilated and given due consideration by the RIC. TTMA looks forward to a positive outcome for all parties involved when the RIC completes its rounds of consultations with all stakeholders,” said the TTMA.
“The RIC has indicated that the TTMA would have the opportunity to further engage with them to make additional submissions on behalf of our members. The Association will continue to liaise with our members to collate information to present to the RIC for its consideration at a later date,” it added.
The consultation was attended by TTMA’s executive including Chief Executive Officer Dr Mahindra Ramesh Ramdeen along with some directors and members.
On Monday, the RIC met with the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT), Farmers Association of Trinidad and Tobago, Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) and the Poultry Association of Trinidad and Tobago at Hilton Trinidad.
SATT president Rajiv Diptee said while the supermarket owners were not against a rate increase, it hoped that the public would be given time to afford the increase.
Speaking with the Express telephone on Monday, Diptee said, “We are saying any increase should be incremental across a period of years so that it can be absorbed in a more staggered fashion and in a way that would allow the population to come to terms with rate increases as we acknowledge that the cost of living across the board has increased.”
“We said all the same things that people would have raised as concerns in general. We talked to them about efficiency. We talked to them about black-outs. We talked to them about everything that you hear everybody talk about, we spoke about it,” he added.
The public consultations open to all T&TEC customers previously held at Centre of Excellence, Arima and in Tobago saw large crowds and a lot of tension.
The RIC is scheduled to meet seven union bodies on Friday.