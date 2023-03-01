More can be done here

THE issues that affected large Carnival bands in securing materials from China to finish mas costumes should not have happened, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said yesterday.
Speaking at a pattern-making and sewing class at Jimmy Aboud Ltd in Port of Spain, she said the basic items could have been produced here in Trinidad by seamstresses.
“Due to this situation, many seamstresses had to scamper to finish the costumes for the masqueraders. I know of one former Member of Parliament, who was busy sewing Carnival Sunday night. We cannot let that happen again and why this happened? Is because we did not have faith to develop the industry locally,” Gopee-Scoon complained.
She said she will be speaking to the Tourism Minister about working on developing a local content policy for Carnival so that much more can be done in this country as opposed to China.
“We have the skills here and where we are lacking we need to develop them, to ensure that we can expand the industry. A local content policy is needed for the manufacturing of Carnival costumes. Carnival is a business,” Gopee-Scoon said.
She also believes more incentives need to be given to get the costumes crafted in T&T.
“I am not saying that we have all the inputs here available, so like the feathers and beads you would have to import, but we do have to go back and see what can be produced in Trinidad and Tobago. If you had 500 people overall, showing up for the free sewing class, it means we ought to be sewing much of what we import for Carnival in terms of the basic costumes,” Gopee-Scoon emphasised.
She reiterated that the local fashion industry is a catalyst for economic diversification, employment creation, and foreign exchange generation.
In speaking to the 50 people who were part of yesterday’s pattern-making and sewing class, the minister encouraged them to open up a small business, which can create employment and generate revenue.
Gopee-Scoon, however, expressed her disappointment with the low enrolment at the Local Production Facility at the University of T&T (UTT), John S Donaldson Campus, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.
“We thought more persons would have enrolled, as it is a state-of-the-art facility, so I guess we would have to do an audit on the facility,” she explained.
Also speaking was the owner of Jimmy Aboud Ltd Gregory Aboud who said ten years ago his father started these classes, which are conducted by Frank Lutterloh of Germany, who perfected a pattern-making technique called the “Lutterloh system” by which people in the class and all over the world are taught to sew using only a few measurements.