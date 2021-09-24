More groups welcome safe zones

MORE business groups are welcoming the decision by the Government to create safe zones in which vaccinated individuals can go to the cinema, have a meal in a restaurant or go to a concert.
In a release on Thursday, chief executive officer of AMCHAM TT, Nirad Tewarie, said, “AMCHAM T&T welcomes the announcement by the Government regarding safe zones. This provides a level of clarity for businesses and the general public, particularly considering the level of risk in these types businesses.
This must have been a difficult decision given the risk of Delta spreading in the public and the need to balance protecting lives and livelihoods. We are pleased by the government’s leadership in this regard.”
“Hopefully, we will all do our part to act responsibly so that we can have further easing of the restrictions. Furthermore, we welcome the commitment to digital vaccine certificates. We will do our part to support this as, working collaboratively with the T&T Chamber, AMCHAM T&T will be assisting the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Digital Transformation to input data from vaccination forms so that these can be implemented as soon as possible.”
Also speaking with the Express, president of the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC), Kiran Singh, said, “At the Prime Minister’s press conference today (Thursday) we noted that several plans were announced, all of which pertain to the easing of restrictions currently in place for the Covid pandemic.
We look forward with great anticipation to these sectors reopening. This may very well cause a resurge in vaccination. The GSFCC continues to emphasise the need to get to herd immunity so that our depressed economy can get the injection of confidence to increase business activity.”
“The proposed reopening of school on Monday, October 4, 2021 for fully vaccinated students from Forms Four to Six is a step in the right direction for getting students back into the physical education system. This news will hopefully encourage parents of unvaccinated children to have them take the jab and safely return to school in the shortest time possible.”
“The reopening of the rest of the economy, specifically cinemas, restaurants, bars, casinos and gyms on Monday, October 11, 2021 is welcome news. The 50 percent occupancy rate is a positive step in returning to normal operational levels which of course will increase much-needed commercial activity and employment,” he added.