More KFC outlets per person in T&T compared to any other country

THERE are more KFC outlets per person in Trinidad and Tobago than any other country in the world.
“KFC T&T has the status of being the highest penetrated market per capita, with 60 stores available to ensure easy access to its products,” the company told the Express Business.
But this is not the only global milestone the franchise’s local outlets have achieved during their 50 years on T&T shores.
The daily transactions at the Independence Square branch located in downtown Port of Spain once exceeded that of KFC’s branches in major cities around the world.
“This location’s proximity to City Gate and other arteries of the Port of Spain public transport network connected KFC with hundreds of members of the travelling public daily. This branch even served breakfast back then and its daily transactions exceeded that of KFCs in first-world metropoles,” KFC stated.
KFC T&T also pioneered the world-famous hot and spicy recipe, over 39 years ago.
“This was designed specifically for our local palate and catered to our love of spicy food. Interestingly this formula is now being marketed internationally,” it stated.
And the Zinger sandwich, which is now enjoyed in 150 countries worldwide, was created right here.
“In 1984, in keeping with KFC’s mandate to constantly innovate, the brand sought to marry its chicken sandwich to its hot and spicy recipe. This was targeted at the growing market for on-the-go products. The offspring of this endeavour was the Zinger, which quickly became KFC’s most popular sandwich,” it stated.
“Years later, the brand, which is very data and research focused, discovered that there was a significant segment of customers that loved dark meat and wanted to access on-the-go meals as well. This consumer insight was the impetus for the design of the Cruncher sandwich. Based on their success in Trinidad and Tobago, these sandwiches were also launched across the globe and are fan favourites in markets like the US, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Jamaica just to name a few,” KFC stated.
But where did it all begin?
Well, a group of investors led by Eddie Ahin, was seeking investment opportunities and their research led them to YUM brands in Miami.
YUM visited the Trinidad market and the location for the inaugural store in St James and the local franchise was born on June 26, 1973.
“That day saw scores of customers lined up on the pavements of 125 Western Main St James, excitedly waiting for their first taste of Kentucky Fried Chicken,” the company stated.
And what does KFC attribute to the “continued customer support and cult-like following” that it has achieved over the last half a century?
“KFC’s commitment to creating exciting new products with Trinbagonians in mind is the cornerstone of its product innovation focus. When KFC innovates, creating value for the customer is always paramount and these two elements are core requirements in product design,” the company stated.
“These attributes ensure that optimum taste, customer value and that KFC consistently offers new and exciting products for its customers. As an international franchise, the brand has strict international food safety guidelines and internal processes which work together to ensure product consistency and service quality. The brand centres its efforts on ensuring it remains easy to access and relevant to its consumers,” it stated.
KFC said from its inception in 1973, it has always focused its marketing efforts on being a brand immersed in local culture.
“This is primarily executed through activations and sponsorship of events and causes that dominate the hearts of Trinbago nationals. Activations allow the brand to personally connect with customers and thank them for their support. These would always include sharing KFC branded premiums, facets of our local culture such as steelpan, soca and calypso music, core Carnival characters,” it stated.
KFC said these events allow the staff of each store and head office to meet and greet customers.
“Heavy involvement in Carnival throughout the country and sponsorship of sporting activities are also avenues that the brand integrates itself into the fabric of local culture. Actively giving back to Trinidad and Tobago is a core element of KFCs own internal culture. Key initiatives in this area include grants for back-to-school supplies for its customers, generous donations at Christmas and leading the flood relief support efforts in tandem with local NGOs who assist nationals in these times of need,” it stated.
KFC also recently launched its Harvest initiative which seeks to reduce food waste and support increased food security for persons in need.
“All usable unsold food is packaged, and donated to key NGO partners who support distribution of free food to persons who need it most. This is yet another way that KFC has integrated itself into our local communities,” it stated.
At KFC, according to the company, there is a saying, “We grow great people”.
“At KFC, persons can start off their career as a cook and rise to vice president. This was precisely the outcome for the vice president of Market Development, Mr Anthony Martins. The management of KFC is densely populated with persons who started off as team members at KFC and rose through the ranks to become, area coaches, operations managers etc,” it stated.
“Employees receive international training at KFC which allows them to hone their critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Strong operational experiences make KFC restaurant general managers poised to handle difficult situations under pressure. In the past 50 years, we have employed and promoted thousands of people,” it stated.
KFC said all packaging is printed locally, and the brand engages local businesses to execute new builds and marketing projects.
“The KFC 50th Anniversary packaging will be launched at the end of August and pays homage to the history of KFC in Trinidad and Tobago,” it stated.
KFC said the focus for the golden anniversary celebrations are rooted in gratitude to Trinidad and Tobago for its support over the last half-century.
From an environmental perspective, KFC partnered with Hike and Plant TT to plant 5,000 trees.
KFC’s Golden Cup, which was the first sporting event sponsored under the banner of the 50th anniversary, was a T10 series in the Secondary School Cricket League targeted at developing our up-and-coming cricket talent.
The winning school received $25,000 as its prize, while second- and third-placed schools were awarded $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.
All participating schools also received $1,500 grants towards their cricket teams’ needs. KFC is also sponsoring the TKR women’s and men’s teams for CPL 2023.
“To celebrate the 50th, KFC opted to award 50 five-thousand-dollar bursaries, shared evenly between the students of UTT and The UWI. In addition, KFC has spent over a quarter million dollars on school supplies grants for its employees in need and one hundred and fifty thousand dollars in school supplies for its customers. This will be dispensed via promotional executions,” it stated.
“The 50th-anniversary jingle is built on the iconic ‘Trini to the Bone’ song by David Rudder. KFC engaged Mr Rudder and Mical Teja to adapt the song to become the jingle of the half-century,” KFC stated.
KFC said the close of the celebratory period will be the largest single food giveaway the company has ever done.
KFC T&T is operated by Prestige Holdings Ltd which was incorporated in 1972.
Prestige Holdings Ltd is a restaurant management company which also operates Pizza Hut, TGI fridays, Subway and Starbucks brands in T&T as well as other Caribbean islands.