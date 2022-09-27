IN THE 2023 budget, the Ministry of Agriculture, Lands and Fisheries was allocated $1.33 billion.
In the current fiscal year, which ends on Saturday, the ministry received $1.249 billion.
In his budget presentation in the House of Representatives on Monday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the agriculture sector had to deal with the impact of rising food prices, due to Russia’s invesion of Ukraine.
Imbert thanked T&T’s farmers for the excellent work they have been doing, despite the challenges. He once again allocated the additional sum of $300 million for agricultural incentives, infrastructure and programmes in this year’s budget.
“Our new approach is facilitating the re-engagement of youth in the agriculture sector since the aging of our farmers makes imperative the increasing involvement of youth in the sector,” Imbert added.
Speaking to the media after Monday’s budget presentation, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said agriculture in this country is a private sector operation.
“Agriculture in all its forms, is a private sector thing, so the bulk of expenditure on agriculture is private sector. The Government provides technical, infrastructure and marketing support. When you see $500 million coming from the Government, that is not the sum total coming for agriculture. If you really want to get the expenditure in agriculture, you have to determine what are the farmers spending,” Rowley emphasised.
Commenting on the budget’s allocation to the agricultural industry, president of the Agricultural Society (ASTT), Darryl Rampersad, expressed disappointment. He said what was read on Monday seemed similar to the 2022 budget.
Rampersad pointed out that Imbert spoke the $300 million allocation last year as well and no such incentives were forthcoming.
“We realise it’s just a talk shop, because in 2021 it was $500 million for incentives and in 2022 and the upcoming fiscal year, it is $300 million. But who is accessing it? We have not seen any infrastructure works benefitting the farming community. I myself signed off on a document, through the Freedom of Information Act on Monday afternoon questioning where the $300 million for 2022 was spent. It is time the people get some answers,” he said.
He also was not pleased by the budgetary allocation and said with food security being a major issue, more should have been given to the agriculture sector.
“That slight increase we got goes into wages and operations, not training programmes and assisting farmers,” the ASTT president remarked.
Rampersad said the Government should have revised its land policies and incentives.
He lamented that land tenure, access to finance, access to markets, poor infrastructure and high input costs must be addressed.
Rampersad said he believes the country needs to look into more feed substitution projects to reduce the cost of meat, dairy and poultry products.
“Farmers also need to be introduced to new varieties and new breeding stock needs to be available to reduce the food import bill. During the Covid, we learnt as a country the importance of food production. There are many farmers out of business due to high input costs,” he said.
Rampersad also appealed for proper drainage and a more proactive approach must be taken to deal with flooding.
Monies needed
The ASTT president, bemoaned that for the last seven years, the Society has not received the project subvention, which assists farmers in training programmes.
He noted that the subvention is usually between $4 and $7 million.
“I have been at the helm since early last year and still we did not get the subvention. I am hoping that changes after this budget. The last minister of Agriculture never met with us. We are hoping for a better working relationship with the new minister,” Rampersad emphasised.
He added that the Agri Forum and Expo was an excellent initiative to bring opportunities of trade and investment to the producers of Trinidad and Tobago, but the challenges faced by the primary producers must be addressed firstly to chart a way forward.
Poultry
industry needs to
revamp
A vibrant poultry industry is crucial for any developing country, according to Broiler Growers Association president Sudesh Ramkissoon.
Ramkissoon said the Government must understand the importance of the industry, as chicken is supposed to be the most affordable protein for a country and its citizens .
A recommendation to help make this become a reality, he said, is by creating a special committee comprising key stakeholders with the specific goal of keeping the cost of poultry affordable. The committee should also focus on keeping the industry growing to keep up with the demand, help farmers keep up with the technology and ensure all members of the value chain are properly rewarded for their contribution,
With regards to processed chicken, Ramkissoon said prices have been increasing for over a year now.
“What happened is that during this year prices skyrocketed compared to that of pork and beef . The prices have risen steadily mainly because of demand and supply. With prices reaching as high as $17.00 per pound for some time,” he outlined.
Ramkissoon pointed out that raw materials for feed are not produced locally and some components cannot be grown locally due to climate factors.
“In addition the item we can grow which is corn needs mass acreage to produce the grain we need , but that means that we can partner with Caricom members with land space mainly Guyana and create a partnership to assist with all animal feed.
“Also exploring a relationship with Brazil to assist with feed supply for all Livestock as Brazil has a booming beef and pork sector. We as Caricom members need to explore the possibility of more partnerships to contribute to all our members,” he noted.
Another issue the Broiler Growers association president highlighted, is the fact that poultry farmers and farmers fall directly under the ministry of agriculture, however the poultry industry falls under the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
“We as farmers are always in a conflicted position, hopefully we can somehow have a special department within both ministries to fill the gap and help farmers further the industry.”
Poultry industry shrinking
The poultry sector is not growin g, said Ramkissoon, as people are not investing in building more poultry farms. This may be due to the volume of work required, the cost to build chicken pens and also the outdated contracts offered by the poultry integrators for growing chickens He noted that currently farmers earn an average of $2.00 per chicken grown.
As a result of all these issues, including the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ramkissoon lamented that several farmers have exited the industry, and some of the main reasons being the children of poultry farmers, have no interest in continuing the farming.
“Some farmers left also because of the increased cycle time to place birds on their farms allowing them to earn less yearly.”
