More optimism about economic prospects

WITH the Covid-19 pandemic still very much present in many countries, the local business community is confident the economy will grow this year.
This is according to an Ernst and Young survey conducted with members of the American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (AMCHAM TT).
Conducted in November 2021, the survey was presented at AMCHAM’s Economic Outlook Forum 2022, last week. The survey received 91 responses from across 11 industry areas. Sixty-two per cent of the respondents were at chief executive level, while 15 per cent headed a business unit or division.
The purpose of the survey was to gather perspectives on how companies have been surviving or thriving in what is going into the third year of the pandemic, and how they are creating confidence and generating growth as they prepare for the future.
Roughly 72 per cent of respondents were optimistic about the prospects of the T&T economy in 2022. The top three reasons for their optimism were increasing business prospects and demand levels the improvement in the performance of the energy sector and expanding markets.
AMCHAM TT president Toni Sirju-Ramnarine said in order to generate more confidence in the economy, there needs to be a collaborative approach between government and the business community.
“A collaborative approach always yields better outcomes, and it assures buy-in. We have seen a number of examples where this has worked well during the pandemic. We need to extend this beyond the pandemic and make it a feature of how we work going forward. We all need to work together to see real and sustained growth in our economy,” she said.
However, the respondents who participated in the survey who were not as confident expressed concerns about supply chain problems, consumer economic constraints, and an unclear or inadequate medium to long-term national development plan as their primary reasons for lack of confidence.
Revenues
The survey also outlined that 45 per cent of respondents expected revenues to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2023, while 49 per cent expected profitability to return to 2019 levels by next year. Those responses were less optimistic than those surveyed as part of the EY Global survey, which indicated that about 86 per cent of respondents expected a return to pre-pandemic revenues and profitability levels by 2023.
Digitisation should be at the forefront
The majority of respondents, roughly 60 per cent, agreed with digitising government services as a means of improving the Ease of Doing Business, which has been a topic continuously reiterated by the business community.
Sirju-Ramnarine said while the progress is slower than the sectors would like, AMCHAM has had some fruitful meetings with Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus and other senior officials of the Ministry, who have expressed their desire to work with the private sector on this.
“We hope to continue and to deepen this collaboration as we believe there is much the private sector can bring to this important enabler to improve the Ease of Doing Business in our country, not just for businesses and investors, but for citizens as well.”
Adapting to Covid changes
Sixty-two per cent of business owners indicated in the EY survey that their confidence to adapt their business models to the Covid-19 environment has increased, stating their business model is dynamic and can adapt readily to changes brought about by the pandemic.
“FY21 saw some improvement in revenues with 30 per cent experiencing an increase in revenue mainly from the financial services sector as well as from the rebound of the energy sector. However, a sizable 52 per cent still experienced a decline in revenue. Manufacturing and consumer products were the main sectors experiencing this decline,” the survey underscored some 48 per cent of respondents, primarily driven by the financial services and technology sector, noted the Covid-19 pandemic moderately impacted their medium to long-term strategy, while 41 per cent noted that their sectors were greatly impacted and their medium- to long-term strategy had to be substantially changed to succeed in their relevant sectors.
The AMCHAM president said it is important for companies to adapt to the changes and to deal with these rapid changes and an ever-evolving landscape, it is incumbent upon businesses to continue to remain relevant and competitive.
“This can only be done by dedicated, focused attention to re-examining old ways of doing things and constant analysis of the specific environment in which the business operates. Organisations have to create space to do this which can be effectively done by centralising this work around someone or a unit, depending on the size of the organisation, to lead this effort,” Sirju-Ramnarine remarked.
The survey also focused on the rate of Covid infections and associated deaths which accelerated in the latter part of 2021. It noted that the country’s vaccination rate is slowly accelerating with just about 49 per cent of the population fully vaccinated.
Forex woes
The survey also highlighted foreign exchange constraints and woes that continue to exist in the local economy.
“This is heavily impacting smaller companies and other companies which do not generate their own US dollars. These companies often face lengthy delays in acquiring foreign exchange to pay US suppliers thereby putting a strain on supply relationships, hampering their ability to satisfy demand and higher prices for the consumer and other related issues. Roughly half or 53 per cent of respondents rely heavily on forex for their operations with 71 per cent saying their forex requirements are not being adequately met,” the survey said.
According to the survey, of the companies that rely heavily on forex for their operations, it was noted that only 28 per cent earn more than 50 per cent of their revenues in forex, while 41 per cent generated less than 25 per cent forex revenues. Fifty-four per cent of the respondents indicated that more than 50 per cent of their forex requirements are not being met.
COP26
The pandemic has increased awareness of the challenges around environmental and social inequities and reinforced the importance of access to technology and connectivity for all. “COP26 and other macro trends are driving critical conversations, including national and business net zero commitments, and substantial investments in renewables and green technology. More and more our clients are coming to us and asking how can they incorporate ESG (Environmental, Social, and (Corporate) Governance) into their strategy,” the survey outlined.
Based on the survey results only 23 per cent indicated that their company has a target to become carbon neutral, 7 per cent indicating they are already carbon neutral and the majority, 70 per cent, indicating they either don’t have a target or are unaware as to what the target is.
While 48 per cent of respondents see the societal and environmental changes as a mixed bag and view it as an opportunity, 42 per cent view it as a growth opportunity.
The AMCHAM president said, undoubtedly, companies around the world have to do better with their ESG goals.
“As countries strive to meet their commitments under the Paris Accord, companies operating within those jurisdictions will have to comply with policy decisions made in that regard. Additionally, more and more, consumers are going to demand more responsibility to the environment and communities in which they operate and so businesses that have defined targets and report on them, will have a competitive advantage,” Sirju-Ramnarine added.