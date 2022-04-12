More outsourcing jobs for T&T

Teleperformance, one of the world’s largest business process outsourcing (BPO) firms, is expanding its operations in the Caribbean and has started operations in Trinidad and Tobago.
Headquartered in France, the company offers solutions design, business optimisation strategies, front-office customer support, and back-office services.
Last week, Teleperformance started operations in Trinidad and Tobago with 60 employees, making it the 88th country in which the company has a presence.
Regionally, the BPO firm operates in Jamaica, Colombia, Perú, Nicaragua, Guyana, and now Trinidad and Tobago and has also expanded its employee footprint to 20,000 over the past two years.
Speaking with Express Business last week at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Teleperformance country manager Luis Barreto said the work-from-home model and proper Internet infrastructure within the region has caused employee numbers to double, along with the demand for outsourcing services.
In explaining how the company considered setting up shop in T&T, Barreto said because the BPO business model was successful in Jamaica and Guyana it decided to examine this country’s infrastructure and human skill set further.
“We reached out to InvesTT last November and they invited us to come to T&T, which allowed us to understand the skill set of the people, the work structure and culture. We did four more visits to understand the technology set-up and the laws and regulations, then we decided that this country was a viable option to handle our increasing clients in the US,” he said.
Barreto indicated that the goal is to reach 1,000 employees by the end 2022 and 3,000-4,000 in four years.
“Those targeted include high school graduates and university students who are seeking entry level work experience and the flexibility of working from home.”
He noted that Teleperformance has always paid close attention to economic development in the Caribbean, a region with very qualified talent, to continue the company’s strategy to provide business services to world class companies that have shown a growing demand for digital integrated services.
Barreto outlined that the training process for the 60 employees started last week Thursday and they were told what was expected of them.
“In order to secure the job Internet connectivity must be reliable, while we would pay to upgrade your speed to facilitate our work load, proper Internet and home environment is of great importance.”
Benefits for employees
In terms of Social Responsibility Standard Certification, Barreto said Teleperformance has earned it in Colombia, Perú, Nicaragua, Guyana and is confident, that the company will earn the certification in this country.
“The company is very employee centric and completely focused on the health and well-being of our workers. The five key areas of the certification are leadership, ethics, people, community, and the environment. Even though our model is a work-from-home one, we ensure our employees do regular medical checkups. The company also has programmes for workers to engage in such as helping animal shelters and homeless shelters,” he remarked.
Job creation through investment
InvesTT president Sekou Alleyne who was also part of the interview said during the Covid-19 pandemic, InvesTT conducted many virtual webinars to attract investors and the main players were from the BPO industry.
Alleyne highlighted that this industry has been growing in T&T and this is due to the pool of talent and the infrastructure this country has to offer.
“Once you attract someone that is willing to expand its footprint as Teleperformance has done, then InvesTT plays the middle man role, to get all the information and support needed to enter our market. The aim is to ensure the company visits the country meet with the various stakeholders, in order for them to do their due diligence before starting business here.”
According to Alleyne the BPO industry has been increasing steadily for the last few years, which is also good for foreign investment.
He added that two more international BPO’s are expected to enter this country’s market this year.
At the launch of Teleperformance last week, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon said the company’s initial investment of $28 million, augurs well for this country.
“Teleperformance is one of the largest business process outsourcing (BPO) sectors globally. It will be useful to look at the BPO sector from both regional and local perspectives. In 2019, the global outsourcing market amounted to US$92.5 billion,” she said.
According to fDi Market Intelligence, said Gopee-Scoon, more than US$1 billion was invested in 130 projects in the Caribbean’s BPO sector from 2006 to 2020, resulting in the creation of more than 43,600 jobs.
“This country has a nascent but growing BPO industry, which consists of a healthy mix of global service providers and domestic players serving markets locally, across the Caribbean and throughout North and Latin America. Several major commercial banks have also created shared service centres in Trinidad and Tobago in order to service their operations throughout the Caribbean region, allowing them to reduce costs by creating autonomous business units to process multiple functions such as finance, procurement, and human resources,” she remarked.
The minister indicated that there are over 20 call centres operating in T&T of which two are BPOs, which became operational within the last year and four more are expected to come on board.