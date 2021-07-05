‘More restaurant closures coming’

THE closure of the flagship Chaud restaurant in St Ann’s is the tip of the iceberg, as the economy is in a dark place, says restaurant owner Peter George.
On Sunday, Chaud owner and chef, Khalid Mohammed, announced via social media that he was closing the restaurant and thanked customers for giving him the opportunity over the past 15 years to provide great memories at the restaurant.
He said: “There are a lot of emotions involved when you dream of what your restaurant will be before even one tile has been laid, before you see the first stove installed before the gleam of new pots and pans tease your eyes and the smell of the first dish being cooked tickles all your senses.”
Mohammed did not disclose what was the reason for the closure, but bars and restaurants faced their second lockdown in May to help curb the upsurge of Covid-19 that the country was experiencing.
Outspoken restaurant owner, Peter George told the Express yesterday that it’s a pity that Chaud had to close its doors as the establishment was an iconic brand and Khalid Mohammed is an iconic chef and that is a major loss for the country.
George, who is the owner of Trent Restaurants Ltd, said the food and beverage industry is literally on its knees and there seems to be no meaningful plan relating to the reopening up the industry.
“I kept saying for months now that the country has to learn to live with the virus. You simply cannot keep the majority of businesses close until the numbers are extremely low. A proper road map plan is needed.”
While the businessman did not say whether any of his restaurants will suffer the same fate, George indicated that the group, which includes Trotters, has been in business for the past 20 years and is seriously looking at its options, because of the economic state.
He noted what was distasteful is that Members of Parliament are buying duty free luxury cars in the last four weeks, but businesses are shutting down and thousands of people are out of jobs.
“That was extremely insensitive at a time like this, especially when taxpayers have to fund these kind of things when the country is not in a good pathway, economy wise,” George lamented.