More revenue for T&T from LNG

Last week, two of the country’s energy majors, bpTT and Shell T&T, signed significant agreements with the Government. The first took place last Tuesday as the Government inked new agreements with regard to the restructuring of Atlantic LNG with bpTT, Shell and the National Gas Company (NGC).
The second, on Friday, saw the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) and the consortium partners (bpTT, Shell T&T and Lightsource bp) for the country’s first utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) project.
So what does this mean for T&T?
For the Government, it means a potential increase in revenue as Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the Government stands to benefit financially from the restructuring.
For the National Gas Company (NGC), which remits taxes and dividends to the State, a greater stake in LNG business.
For the energy majors, it is a nod to their commitment to continue to invest in T&T.
The commercial structure of T&T’s liquified natural gas entity—Atlantic LNG changed for the first time in 27 years last week.
The shareholders are now bpTT, Shell and NGC. China Investment Corporation (CIC), which had an equity interest in ALNG Train I, has exited.
Before last week, the existing shareholder arrangements in ALNG’s four trains were:
Train I: Shell – 46 &, BP – 34%, NGC – 10%, CIC – 10%.
Train II: Shell- 57.5%, BP- 42.5%.
Train III: Shell-57.5%, BP- 42.5%.
Train IV: Shell- 51.11%, BP-37.78%, NGC- 11.11%
Now, rather than separate shareholder arrangements which previously existed for the four trains, the three shareholders will operate as a unitised entity for the three operational trains.
In delivering the feature address Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the new ALNG structure will see a greater involvement by the State in the supply and marketing of LNG.
To this end, there will be more involvement by the Minister of Energy and the NGC.
“Until now, all marketing of the Minister’s share of natural gas in Production Sharing Contracts was undertaken by the operator, on behalf of the Minister (GOTT). In the recently executed Manatee Field PSC with Shell, the Minister will be taking a more active role in the marketing of natural gas to be produced from that field.
“NGC, which will have a new and increased shareholding in the new Atlantic LNG structure, will benefit from this variation in the marketing of the Minister’s share of production. This shift in policy enables the State to play a more in-depth role in the commercial arrangements for the marketing of LNG which will be consistent with the actions of most gas exporting countries,” he said.
Greater revenue
Dr Rowley noted that T&T will benefit from increased revenues as a result of the negotiations.
He explained that in the amended and restated Heads of Agreement the parties have agreed in principle to formulae which are market reflective and are patterned on the Train 1 FOB Pricing Formula, which was agreed among Government, Shell and bpTT in 2018. The pricing formulais based one-third on the Brent crude price, one-third on the Japanese/South Korea natural gas benchmark and one-third on the UK benchmark
“From inception in 2018, the Train 1 FOB price maintained on average a US$2 per mmbtu differential over Henry Hub. However by the commencement of fiscal 2022 this differential had increased to US$6 per mmbtu and rose as high as US$16.0 per mmbtu in fiscal 2022. The combination of improved global energy prices, new marketing arrangements for LNG and measures introduced by this Government, as well as contracts negotiated in our downstream petrochemical sector have resulted in energy revenue for fiscal 2022 of over $29.0 billion compared to an average of $10.0 billion for the preceding five-year period. Whilst higher commodity prices are part of the basis for this increased revenue, it is also directly related to the better terms that have been negotiated since 2017,” he said.
“The restructuring of Atlantic LNG has given us the opportunity to reinvent the LNG business in Trinidad and Tobago. I am pleased with the co-operation of the ALNG Shareholders in progressing this project and I trust that we can speedily conclude the final legal documentation. However, the restructuring exercise is just one, although important element, of the process, equally important is the gas supply. At present, we have several upstream projects either with the ALNG shareholders or third parties which are awaiting Final Investment Decision.
Energy Minister Stuart Young explained that these agreements provided energy security for the country.
“What that in turn does is secures continued investment in upstream gas production which is critical not only for our LNG, but also for domestic market in which we are a global leader and a global player.
“What you’ve seen for the first time, save many decades ago when the decision makers in the country would have taken a decision to go the route of LNG in addition to the Petchem market, is you are seeing a government that has worked on many different fronts,” he said.
“Whilst we’re working with the last four years, in very difficult times and a volatile industry to restructure Atlantic LNG, we’ve also secured further upstream investment for LNG and for the Petchem sector. We’ve also been pushing, negotiating and ensuring energy security future on a global level as well,” he added.
Dr Rowley said that the agreements are expected to be executed by March 31, 2023.