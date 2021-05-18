More than a health issue

“The ICC estimates the cost of unequal vaccine access to be as high as USD$9 trillion in 2021.”
The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) recently collaborated with the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the Caribbean Chambers of Commerce (CARICHAM) and the Caricom Private Sector Organization (CPSO), to host the Regional Action Network outreach initiative titled, “Call to Action The ICC Campaign to end the pandemic in the Caribbean”.
It was a free, virtual event that brought together relevant stakeholders for discussions on how the private sector can contribute towards ending the spread of Covid-19 and safely reopening the economy. By pushing for the equitable distribution of vaccines, addressing vaccine hesitancy and increasing investment in the public health system we stand a better chance of overcoming the crisis.
The ICC represents over 45 million businesses in over 100 countries. It’s Secretary General, Mr John Denton, AO, articulated that the purpose of the ICC is to grow the economy through enabling global trade and advancing sustainability. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has hindered this purpose, prompting the organisation to be heavily involved in advocating for global policy proposals geared towards its safe and effective end. “No one is safe until everyone is safe,” said Mr Denton, and he highlighted that the ICC aimed to achieve this through global influence, regional relevance and local impact.
With involvement in international agencies such as the World Trade Organisation and the World Health Organisation, the ICC is pushing for the creation of a ‘Global Clearing House’ that will enable global cooperation to help boost the production and distribution of vaccines through proper supply chain management and match-making services between countries.
However, the challenges involved in securing vaccines for everyone, everywhere was made clear by the ICC’s Global Policy Director and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mr Andrew Wilson. Vaccine Nationalism is a prevalent issue as advanced countries hoard supplies of vaccines and distribute them to their own citizens at the expense of supplies in other nations. The ICC estimates that the cost of unequal vaccine access will be as high as USD$9 trillion in 2021. There have been huge disruptions in the supply chain as vaccine manufacturers experience shortages in a number of vital components. Also, US manufacturers are very reluctant to make large scale shipments to countries that haven’t adopted legislation that provide them with an indemnity against any liability if there are adverse consequences as vaccines are rolled out. This is a major reason why some countries have essentially received no or limited vaccines to date.
As part of its global approach in pursuing an equitable solution to these challenges, the ICC has pushed a multilateral effort within the World Health organisation and the ACT-Accelerator Facilitation Council, the body that oversees the COVAX programme. COVAX is a global initiative aimed at working with vaccine manufacturers to provide countries worldwide with equitable access to safe and effective vaccines. Mr Damien Bruckard, the ICC Deputy Director for Trade and Investment, indicated that the ICC advocates for the removal of export barriers and the need for increased funding of the COVAX programme.
This year alone there have been 111 policy interventions with respect to essential medical supplies and food. It shows how intense governments have been regulating and restricting trade in essential supplies. Mr Bruckard emphasised that Covid-19 is more than just a health issue, it’s a trade issue, it’s an economic issue, and that there was an absolute need for the free flow of goods across borders, especially with respect to components and medical devices.
The challenges of the pandemic within the Caribbean region were expanded upon by Ms Maaike Arts, the Regional Advisor for UNICEF’s Latin America and the Caribbean Regional Office. She let it be known that to date only 375,000 doses of vaccine were delivered to the Caribbean region through the COVAX programme, and that challenges exist in the distribution process. These include delays in international shipments, natural disasters, maintaining cold chain throughout distribution and dealing with rumours and vaccine hesitancy.
Dr James Fitzgerald, Director of Health Systems and Services at the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) stated that the pandemic had disrupted many essential health services in the region, costing years of health gains in a matter of months. He noted the structural deficiencies within the social and healthcare systems due to inadequate public investment and advocated for an increase in public spending on health services to 6 per cent of GDP.
On the topic of vaccine hesitancy Dr Scott Ratzan, the co-founder of the CONVINCE Campaign, spoke on how businesses can help to build public trust on vaccines through advancing vaccine literacy. It was found that vaccine hesitancy ranged from 62 per cent to 32 per cent among the adult populations of several Caribbean countries. The CONVINCE Campaign aims to mobilise the business community to engage employers and employees to accept Covid-19 vaccines. It also challenges business leaders to engage with communities, civil society and public health leaders to stop the spread of Covid-19.
After vaccination hesitancy, the topic of restoring global mobility was discussed by Ms María Merchán Rocamora, a consultant working with the ICC. She unveiled the ICC AOKpass, a cross-industry, multi-purpose digital health certificate that can be used for cross-border travel as well as in facilitating the safe reopening of domestic economies. With a simple QR-code scan, ICC AOKpass allows users to present digital proof of their negative test results or vaccination records to travel abroad or to gain access to public venues and events.
Deputy Chairman of the Caricom Private Sector Organisation (CPSO), Mr PB Scott, issued support to the call to action by the ICC, stating that the pandemic had stretched the resources and the ability of the Caribbean region to redevelop its economies. Therefore, the CPSO believes that it is absolutely essential that the private sector be part of the solution in getting the region vaccinated as quickly as possible and in incorporating innovative solutions toward the reopening and recovery of economies.