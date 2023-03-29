The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) says it is owed in excess of $157 million in rental arrears with approximately 55 per cent of renters throughout the country indebted to the corporation in some capacity.
At the Oasis Greens housing development in Chaguanas, HDC chairman Noel Garcia says 75 per cent of its occupants were in arrears, owing approximately $3.4 million to the corporation.
But the issue of debt has spanned the entire country in communities such as Malabar, Victoria Keyes and Edinburgh 500 with approximately 5,500 of 10,000 renters failing to meet their payment obligations.
Garcia, who spoke to members of the media after an HDC key distribution at the Corinth B Development in San Fernando yesterday, said that come next month the corporation was prepared to take drastic action which may entail evictions.
Though he said the corporation would not be heartless, it would enact a campaign to encourage people to pay their owed fees.
“We will do it on a case-by-case basis but hard decisions have to be made...When you are occupying a house, you are required to pay between $800 and $1,500 in a month’s rent when the market rate of similar properties is between $3,000 and $5,000. There are 191,000 who require housing on our database and those who have been fortunate to have received HDC houses are refusing to meet their obligations. So come early next month we start our campaigns, and we start at Oasis, and we are going to go throughout Trinidad.”
“...We will outline what the position is, we will follow up with a letter inviting those people to come in, we are creating a special task force to deal with this issue, and we will move to Cypress, Edinburgh 500 and Malabar,” said Garcia.
He said there was a local culture of HDC occupants believing their homes were gifted to them by the Government.
In some cases, he said recipients had neglected their payment obligations soon after they were given keys to units.
He said while some were allowed to ignore these obligations, thousands were awaiting the opportunity to be housed.
“People believe when they get an HDC house it is a gift, the Government gave it to them for free and it transcends all administrations be it the PNM, UNC, Partnership, somehow a culture has developed that makes people believe that an HDC house is a gift. The new board of the HDC and new managing director is committed to change that culture and change that culture by effort,” he said.
As he addressed 100 recipients of Housing Development Corporation (HDC) units at the site yesterday, Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Adrian Leonce also pleaded with recipients to make timely payments on their new homes.
“Pay your mortgages and pay your rent on time, please, please, please,” he said.