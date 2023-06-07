BY the end of this month, the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is expected to put out a request for proposal (RFP) for either a buyer or operator for the $32 million Manta Lodge Hotel and Dive Centre in Speyside.
Acting administrator for the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Suresh Dookhoo disclosed this at the Joint Select Committee yesterday, held to inquire into the administration of the THA.
He was responding to questions by Government Senator Laurence Hislop.
The THA purchased Manta Lodge Hotel in 2015 at a cost of $8 million.
Project managers, the Urban Development Corporation of T&T (Udecott), handed over the keys for the hotel to the THA on February 22.
“What is the estimated date that the Lodge will be opened for business, given that an estimated cost of $32 million was spent to date to purchase, repair and upgrade Manta Lodge, and could you share whether this was value for money?” Hislop asked.
Dookhoo said the Tobago Tourism Agency Limited (TTAL) was responsible for sending out an RFP by the end of June for the “operationalisation or the outright purchase of the hotel”.
Hislop said he was concerned that in the meantime the hotel would be “sitting unused”.
“I have a challenge that the project would have been ongoing for a period of time and we didn’t see it fit to look for an operator or a buyer within the period that the property was being repaired, so that as soon as it was handed over, or within short order, we would be able to go out to market for purchase or for operation,” he said.
In an interview with Express Business in February this year, Augustine explained that the RFP was not sent out during construction because it was difficult to predict a completion date for the project.
Commenting on this latest development, THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris told the Express: “This news is quite surprising since this information was not shared with the people of Tobago before now. This administration appears to have adopted a piper mentality where important State assets are being spirited away to the highest bidder. It therefore begs the question as to where is the accountability to the people of Tobago on this decision. Were the people of Tobago, who are the shareholders of this property, consulted on this decision? So here it is while the PNM made it a policy to acquire assets for the benefit of future generations of Tobagonians, Farley and his gang of independents are busy piping them off to their friends and financiers. So now it will be quite interesting to see who this prized asset is gifted to.”