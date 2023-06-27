Moruga Hill Rice now available online at Walmart

THIS is a story that started over 200 years ago.
It begins during the War of 1812, when British soldiers promised land and freedom to a small group of African slaves if they would take up arms against the US. They did, and each was given 16 acres of undeveloped land in southern Trinidad.
They came to be known as the Merikins, a Creole rendering of the word American.
When the Merikins arrived in Moruga they met some of the indigenous Amerindian people known as the Warao, inhabiting the area.
“And the two peoples lived alongside each other,” managing director of Caribbean Sea and Air Marketing Company Ltd (CSAM) Mark Forgenie explained. The Merikins brought something special with them; an ancient grain from West Africa.
And the Indian corn that was being cultivated by the Warao was mixed with the grain and the Moruga Hill Rice was born.
Forgenie knew first-hand about the rice but it was only when his father had an unfortunate health scare did the rice play a more pivotal role in his life.
“My part in the relay started in 2008 with my father having multiple strokes, his age and cigarette addiction meant surgery gave him slim chances, we tried a non-conventional therapy of hill rice porridge, physio and nursing care. He improved tremendously and could eventually speak and walk with a cane,” Forgenie stated. The Moruga Hill Rice became a hit locally. And now it is being offered globally.
Moruga Hill Rice is now available online at the American multinational retail corporation Walmart. “For me it validates what Moruga the community stands for, what my grandfather Dickson Forgenie worked for, what my father learned at McGill University, what my both grandmothers cooked for, our own has tremendous value, the world now sees it and agrees,” Forgenie said.
In December 2021, Forgenie along with other members of the Moruga Hills Organic Producers (MHOP) board, Cassie Chai Hong and Jerome Scott, made a presentation to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) as part of an application for a Geographical Indicator (GI) for the Moruga Hill Rice. Caribbean Sea and Air Marketing Co Ltd has completed trademarking the brand Vista Dorado Estates, Moruga Hill Rice.
“MHOP’s unique agricultural cluster of Hill Rice farms and food forests allow for all natural food systems with a quality mark to be exported globally. Simultaneously, our methods create liveable experiences, we will attract foodies, agriculturalists, and adventurists both locally and internationally to Moruga which will, in turn, boost the local economy.
MHOP has developed a nutraceutical and ethno/agro-tourist experience centred around Moruga Hill Rice, to help those interested in health being food, food being a lifestyle, lifestyle being the earth, healthy earth giving us healthy food, living in nature whilst eating her fruits all around the world from Moruga,” the proposal stated. Forgenie hailed the WIPO for its support in the pursuit of the GI.
“The work we have put in with Exportt, with huge, huge help from the TTIPO (Trinidad and Tobago Intellectual Property Organisation) and huge, huge support from WIPO, we have been able to protect and leverage our intellectual property rights and, because of this craft, a commercial approach. Of course the product had to be good, but the flip side of the equation is the business model—all natural ancient grains with no preservatives made accessible and milled fresh,” Forgenie stated.
Forgenie said the GI will further differentiate Moruga Hill Rice from other kinds of rice and protect the genuine farmers.
“Now an anecdotal ancient grain can be accessed easily anywhere in the USA so that anaemics, diabetics, and hypertensives have an alternative management strategy for the non-communicable diseases and it is fun and flavourful for the entire family, so correcting or reversing an NCD can become part of a weekly family meal, a healthy lifestyle starts with simple repeatable changes and the MHR Vista Dorado Estates range of foods is a dietary solution towards that lifestyle change,” he said.
Forgenie said agri-tourism is the next phase of their business plan.
Asked if there are plans for marketing campaigns or collaborations with other brands to further increase its visibility on the platform, Forgenie said:
“We have a great collaboration with Chris De La Rosa, CaribbeanPot.com, Canada-based and another south man, father, great cook and educator, we advertise on Kenny Phillips’ Wack 90.1FM radio station and do weekly giveaways to his international and local customers. We have had an art and food show in the Dau jungle kitchen with Kavir Moottoo art and exquisite chocolates from Cocobelle. We have weekly cooks from Jerome Da chef of Kinsman UK. Cocobelle has developed an exquisite hill rice and chocolate product and our very own Jovies Catering has an amazing champorado mousse, Moruga hill rice and cocoa.”
Forgenie said he hopes they can show Moruga and its environs as the cluster of healthy living and country foods from all our ethnicities that make up this callaloo country.
“We are working on a project with UWI St Augustine and Wildlife department of the Ministry of Agriculture and our top Trinidadian chefs to make some unique world class meal combinations in unique eating spots,” he said.
“We have some ideas and plans up our sleeve that will see customers globally having a Moruga experience, food, smells, sights and sounds of Moruga in its natural state,” Forgenie said.
Forgenie said Moruga Hill Rice is “natural living in the palm of your hand.”
Market potential
The global wild rice market is estimated to reach US$498.98 million by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 4.1 per cent between 2019 and 2027.